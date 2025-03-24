Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sat with Outerlands' Elena Oxman, Asia Kate Dillon, Ridley Asha Bateman, and Louisa Krause at SXSW 2025.

Oxman discusses trying to honor real life, the importance of video games, perfect casting choices, and the editing process.

The cast recall the challenges of busy shooting days, learning new skills, jumping into the ocean, and writing letters to mystery bands.

Elena Oxman makes her feature debut with a queer coming-of-age story, Outerlands, that begins well into adulthood, as confronting past traumas and addiction become milestones in the journey of coming to your own.

Asia Kate Dillon (Orange Is the New Black) takes the lead in this production as Cass (they/them), a reserved San Francisco resident who juggles multiple streams of income, including babysitting children, serving at restaurants, and dealing party drugs. After a steamy encounter with Kalli (Louisa Krause), Cass agrees to babysit her 11-year-old daughter Ari (Ridley Asha Bateman), only for Kalli to mysteriously disappear. As the film progresses, Cass comes head-to-head with the demons they have been running from, leading to a heartfelt exploration of self-acceptance, queer family, and childhood healing.

Outerlands screened at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025, where Oxman, Dillon, Krause, and Bateman talked to Steve Weintraub in Collider's Media Studio at the Cinema Center in Austin. Oxman discusses her goals of trying to honor real life and respecting her audience by scaling back the script, as well as how video games became integral to the story. The cast members also reveal their anxieties about filming, from shooting 17 scenes a day, learning to drive a scooter, or sprinting into the ocean. Hear about how Dillon managed to secure a song from one of their favorite bands and more in the video above, or you can read along via the transcript below.

'Outerlands' Is a "Queer Coming-of-Age" Drama

"We all, even as adults, are still coming of age."

Image via SXSW

COLLIDER: What's interesting is, there was just a film here that took place in San Francisco, and your film takes place in San Francisco and I really enjoyed both films. It must be something in the San Francisco water.

ELENA OXMAN: Definitely. It's a magical city. Very photogenic, very inspiring to film there.

I have a lot of things I want to talk to you about, but I have to start with the generic up front, which is most people watching this will not have seen the movie yet, so how have you been describing it to people?

OXMAN: We've been describing it to people as a queer coming-of-age movie that is about a person who works as a nanny in San Francisco who gets left with an 11-year-old girl, and her mother disappears. That's the setup of the film, but really, it's a drama. It's about coming home to ourselves and acknowledging wounds that we might not have acknowledged in the past. Ultimately, when I say coming-of-age, we all, even as adults, are still coming of age, so it's like, how do we come into adulthood?

One of the things that I commend you on is that the characters and the situations felt very authentic and real like this could really be happening. Can you talk about trying to capture that and put it on screen and not make it feel like Hollywood?

OXMAN: I think that's staying true to what life feels like to me as a writer. I feel like when we make movies, we're aspiring to honor how rich and deep life is, and I don't think [we] ever get there. It's a very hard thing to do, but as a writer, I always try and just stay close to it and avoid the clichés of the ready-made ideas but stick to my experience or the experience of people I know and be loyal to that, and then I think it flows from there.

'Outlanders' Honors Real Life Through a Pared-Back Script

"Trusting and respecting the audience."

Image by Photagonist

For all three of you, what was it about this script and this story that said, "I really want to do this?"

ASIA KATE DILLON: The writing, first and foremost. The story was so clear. The first time I read through the draft, I immediately understood not only my character, Cass Marks, but also all the characters. It felt very, like you said, real. I hadn't ever read a script like this before. I hadn't read this particular story before. I hadn't played this particular type of character before. It felt very new, very relevant, but also there were elements of the story that were personally nostalgic for me, and/or synchronistic for me. I read the script on an airplane, and I immediately texted my manager and I just said, "I have to make this film. Please set up a meeting with the director as soon as possible." The writing was the answer.

RIDLEY ASHA BATEMAN: Just the fact that it was so real, and it could actually happen in real life. It just spoke to me in a way.

LOUISA KRAUSE: I agree. Definitely the writing. Sometimes scripts are just so jam-packed and there are all these words, and they're just not necessary. I felt like less was way more. Just the story and the story of acceptance—I really could connect to it. Also, the hearts involved, I would say, from the top down. Our producers are just the sweetest. They had us over to their home, all of us, the cast and crew. It's like the most diverse crew I've ever worked with. It was honestly so inspiring, and I'm just so proud to be here with everybody. I'm just grateful to be in this movie.