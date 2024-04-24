The Big Picture STARZ has added six new cast members to the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The prequel will explore the lives of Jamie's and Claire's parents in different time periods, set in Scotland and WWI England.

Outlander Season 8, the final season of the original series, is currently filming alongside the prequel series.

The curtains may be coming down on STARZ hit historical epic, Outlander, in a couple of seasons. However, the loyal following the nearly decade-long show had garnered, has already resulted in a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Now STARZ has just announced the latest additions to the cast with six new names joining the clan for the series. First on the list is Sally Messham (The Hunt For Raoul Moat) as Mrs. Fitz, Ellen’s maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh’s aunt — remember Murtagh? Terence Rae (Black Dog) comes on board and will star as Arch Bug, a bodyguard to Clan Grant while Sadhbh Malin (Conversations with Friends) will be playing Jocasta Cameron, the youngest child of the MacKenzie clan.

Ailsa Davidson (Halo) will play Jocasta's sister, Janet MacKenzie, the fifth and final MacKenzie sibling. Much like it's predecessor, the Outlander prequel is set across two centuries, and the new cast for the 20th century includes Annabelle Dowler (The Reckoning) who will play Lizbeth, Julia’s principal at the War Department; and Harry Eaton (Eastenders) will star as Private Charlton, Henry Beauchamp’s fellow soldier and friend.

Written by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, the franchise is inspired by the written works of Diana Gabaldon. The original series stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as her husband, Jamie Fraser. A pair of lovers who stretch across centuries to find one another. The prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationships of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). Just like in the original series, the prequel will explore events and love stories in two vastly different time periods. With Jamie's parents in the Scottish Highlands in the early 18th century and Claire’s parents in WWI England.

Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis will also serve as executive producers. Gabaldon will return as a consulting producer as production for Blood of My Blood is currently underway in Scotland. There is currently no word regarding a second season for the prequel which has a 10-episode order for its first season.

'Outlander' Has Delivered a Decade of Time Traveling Magic

Image via Starz

Come the summer, Outlander will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. An enthralling tale of love, perseverance, and sacrifice has been the foundation of all things Claire and Jamie during that time. Now their story is set to come to a close with Outlander Season 8 which does not have a release date yet. Balfe has since been speaking about the show ending, describing it as an emotional time for the cast and crew. “It’s a strange thing to be at the end, but still have five months to go with filming," Caitríona said. “We had our first read-through about a month ago. We all got a bit choked up because we’ve been together for over ten years and, for better or worse, we’re totally a family. We’ve all grown up together on that show. We’ll be so sad to say goodbye to it.”

The release date for Outlander: Blood of My Blood is not yet announced. Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for more. You can stream Outlander on Starz.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

