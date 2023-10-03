Outlander certainly is one of the best historical shows on Netflix right now, with its gritty and gripping depiction of 1700s Scotland, and other time periods, capturing the imaginations of millions of viewers who couldn't stop watching their favorite characters, as well as a sprinkling of historical figures for good measure. Back in January 2023, Starz announced that the eighth season would be the show's last much to the dismay of fans. However, there was some good news with the bad, as it was also announced that a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, would be dropping after Season 8's end, keeping the Outlander legacy alive. Despite hiccups in production, Outlander: Blood of My Blood looks to be back on track. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about the hotly-anticipated prequel so far.

When Is 'Outlander: Blood Of My Blood' Coming Out?

Unfortunately, like many other shows, Outlander: Blood of My Blood's intended start to production was halted by the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, after 148 days, a historical deal has been struck seeing the WGA strike finally coming to an end. While the Actors' Strike is still ongoing, this does mean that scheduling can continue and the prequel can get back on track, with the hope that an end to the SAG strike might be on the horizon as well. The strikes themselves will have a lasting impact on the release date of Blood of My Blood, with the aim for the show to launch after Season 8 of Outlander suggesting it may not arrive until at least 2025.

Where Can You Watch 'Outlander: Blood Of My Blood'?

Just like the main series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be available to watch on Starz. This news comes at a time when many other Starz shows, including the likes of wrestling drama Heels and comedy Run the World, have just faced the axe. All seven current seasons of Outlander are available to stream on the Starz app. For those who want to catch up on their Outlander lore in time for the upcoming Season 8, the prequel, and possibly beyond, a Starz subscription package is available from $2.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer for 'Outlander: Blood Of My Blood'?

Unsurprisingly, there is no trailer yet for the prequel series. To find out when any more information, including a trailer, drops, make sure to keep an eye on this page. In the meantime, you can check out the video above for the official announcement of Outlander Season 8.

Who Are the Cast and Characters of 'Outlander: Blood Of My Blood'?

Although casting information is not yet available, we do know certain characters who will be appearing in the upcoming prequel. The series will center on the lives of Jamie's mother and father Ellen and Brian, some time before Jamie and his two siblings were born. This is likely to rule out any of the trio from appearing, unless of course some time-travel shenanigans or flash-forwards grant them that opportunity. Other characters from the Outlander universe that could make an appearance are the likes of Ellen's sisters Janet, Jocasta, and Flora, Ellen's brothers Colum and Dougal, Simon, and Alexander. Shown in a flashback in Season 1, Brian may make an appearance in the new series with actor Andrew Whipp (Shetland) possibly still in the role. The beloved Murtagh, played by Duncan Lacroix (Outlaw King), could potentially reprise his role too, however many of these characters may be played by different actors given the more-than-20-year difference in their ages. However, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts (Caprica) has confirmed in his announcement of this series that "there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize".

What Will 'Outlander: Blood Of My Blood' Be About?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will focus on Ellen and Brian (Jamie's parents) and follow their relationship with a heavy emphasis on the nuances within it. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has confirmed that "Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore to what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain". Whispers and hints at the parents' backstory have been made throughout Outlander, with suggestions of how they eloped from Castle Leoch during the Great Gathering finally potentially coming to the screen. Writer Diana Gabaldon, whose series of novels the show is based upon, continues to write beyond the finishing of the scripts for Season 8 and has already included much more backstory for Ellen and Brian in her books, which could be used as the backbone of some of the prequel's plot.

Who Are the Creators of 'Outlander: Blood Of My Blood'?

After working as executive producer on Outlander for the majority of the eight seasons, Matthew B. Roberts is back in the driving seat as showrunner of Blood of My Blood. Although full crew information is not yet available, we do know that writers Ronald D. Moore (who developed the original show) and Maril Davies (Star Trek: Insurrection) will be joining him, with novelist Diana Gabaldon continuing in her creative consultant role yet again.

Are There More 'Outlander' Spin-Offs on the Way?

Although there has been no concrete evidence to suggest so, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, in an interview with EW, hinted at a possible spin-off for Lord Grey saying, "We continue to talk on a regular basis about developing the storyline around Outlander. It's something that we are aware of. We want to continue to serve that audience with what we think are the best stories." Lord Grey is the main character in Gabaldon's Lord John series, so there's definitely potential for more storylines there. Perhaps Blood of My Blood is the beginning of another franchise-spanning universe of media.

How Many Episodes Will 'Outlander: Blood Of My Blood' Have?

Despite being shorter than many seasons of Outlander, Blood of My Blood will consist of ten total episodes, which also happens to be the same amount of episodes in Outlander's eighth and final season.