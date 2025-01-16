The Outlander prequel series is one step closer to fans' screens. Today, ahead of the Season 7 finale of the original series, Starz has dropped a first look teaser for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, giving us a taste of the two love stories intertwined that eventually lead us to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Mary Balfe). The love story of Jamie's parents as well as Claire's parents has been highly anticipated since the series was announced. Between then and now, a lot of the focus for fans has been the anticipation of the eighth and final season of the original Outlander as well as the seventh season currently airing on Starz.

Now that we have our teaser, we're getting a better look at Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) as well as Jamie's, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The teaser begins in World War I, with Claire's parents, her father and mother falling in love as Henry has to go off to war to fight in the trenches. Jamie's parents seem more coy, seeing each other through the slats of a barn door in Scotland.

Who Else Will We See in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'?

Images released last month, reveal two less than favorite characters heading to Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Unfortunately, the pair make perfect sense. Jamie's uncles, Dougal and Colum MacKenzie, will be played this time around by Sam Retford and Séamus McLean Ross respectively. We'll also meet Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, played by Rory Alexander, as well as Mrs. Fitz, played by Sally Messham. In addition to Dougal and Colum, we'll also meet Jocasta Cameron played by Sadhbh Malin, and legal advisor, Ned Gowan played by Conor MacNeill. We'll also go back one more leg of the Fraser family tree with Brian’s father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat played by Tony Curran.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood's first season will have 10 episodes. Original Outlander showrunner, Matthew B. Roberts, returns as showrunner and executive producer for the prequel. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg all also serve as executive producers. The original Outlander series is of course based on the international bestselling book series by Diana Gabaldon who shared that her involvement in the prequel is "so much easier than writing novels."

No official release date is set for Outlander: Blood of My Blood except that it's expected this summer. Catch up on past episodes of Outlander now on Starz. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Set in the expansive Outlander universe, this prequel explores the lives and loves of Jamie Fraser’s ancestors. Delving into the rich history of the Fraser clan, the series weaves a tale of passion, loyalty, and survival in the rugged Scottish Highlands, uncovering secrets that echo through generations. Cast Peter Mullan , Jeremy Irvine Annabelle Dowler , Ailsa Davidson , Sally Messham , Adam McNamara , Tony Curran , Hermione Corfield Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Character(s) Ned Gowan , Ellen MacKenzie , Brian Fraser , Julia Moriston , Henry Beauchamp , Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser , Dougal MacKenzie Producers Maril Davis , Ronald D. Moore Story By Diana Gabaldon Network Starz Franchise(s) Outlander Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts Expand

