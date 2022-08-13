Fans of Outlander may feel like they are in a long, cold winter as they await the seventh season of the time-traveling Scottish romance series, but Sony Pictures Television has given us some kindling to help keep us warm. Sony Pictures Television has just released footage of Caitriona Balfe, who plays the fearless and unforgettable Claire Fraser in the long-running series. Season 7 of Outlander is expected to be released sometime later this year or early next year. And Season 6 of the series will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on September 30, 2022.

The new clip gives us a look into what makes Balfe the one and only Claire. The new featurette shows us why Balfe was chosen to be one of the most loved romance heroines of all time. As the video says, Balfe "in real life embodies so many of the characteristics that Claire has. She's smart, she's strong, she's funny, and all of those attributes transfer to the screen when she plays Claire." The video then shows a look into Balfe's actual audition tapes. The segment shows Balfe acting out the wartime triage scene, in which she is addressing a trauma patient in the middle of wartime Europe.

Her audition tape shows her mastering a sense of urgency in the scene, while also flashing her sense of humor and ability to keep control under pressure, essential aspects of Claire's character. Outlander is based on a book series by Diana Gabaldon, and tells the story of Claire, a nurse honeymooning with her husband in the highlands of Scotland shortly after World War II who finds herself transported to 18th century Scotland. Taken in by a clan of Scots, she soon finds herself in a romance with Jamie Fraser that will span centuries.

Image via Starz

In the sixth season of the series, the Frasers try to create a life within a colonial America that is on the road to revolution. Claire and Jamie build a house on Fraser Ridge, where they will have to defend their home from both external threats and from strife and conflict in their own community.

Season 6 of Outlander is currently available for pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. It will be released on September 20, 2022. Until then, you can watch Balfe's audition tape below.