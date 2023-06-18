Hand-in-hand with its exquisitely tender romance and epic historical scope, Outlander boasts some of the best production design of any modern series — and given the mindbogglingly immense budgets handed to series such as HBO's House of the Dragon and Prime Video's The Rings of Power, such a claim is high praise. Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's deliberate reliance upon existing locations (cities, landscapes, landmarks, etc.) over CGI and green screen plays a huge role in elevating Outlander's sweepingly immersive, romantic atmosphere into something tangible instead of merely fantastical. Those breathtaking visuals of the lush mountainous Highlands and the rolling rivers are to die for; it's no surprise the official Visit Scotland website offers location tours (take my money, please!). With six seasons and a devoted fan base under its belt, it's safe to say Starz's adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's bestselling novels reignited a fervent interest in Scotland's vibrant history. Although the production tiptoed to other countries beyond its original borders, using historical monuments, serene locales, and painstakingly detailed sound stages allows Outlander's unabashedly passionate tale to soar with the poignancy it deserves.

From Craigh na Dun to the Birthplace of Scottish Royalty

Nowhere is more vital to the Outlander mythos than Craigh na Dun, the mystical standing stones outside Inverness, Scotland that transport Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) through time. The crew shot the iconic scenes in the village of Kinloch Rannoch in the Perthshire Highlands area (they created the stones from scratch, so any time travel attempts will have to be put on hold). Surrounded by staggering mountain vistas, Kinloch Rannoch has a rich history, having existed since the 18th century following the Jacobite rebellion depicted in Outlander Season 2. Falkland, meanwhile, a village not far from Edinburgh, doubled as Inverness in early Season 1.

Some of Season 1's most memorable locations were filmed in or near Scottish castles. Doune Castle, established in Stirlingshire sometime around the 14th or 15th century, served as the fictionalized clan MacKenzie's Castle Leoch. (Fantasy viewers might recognize Doune Castle: it's also home to the Starks of Winterfell from Game of Thrones.) Glencorse Old Kirk in Edinburgh, a family home frequently rented out for weddings and other exclusive events, served as the backdrop for Claire and Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) wedding.

However, Outlander's most symbolically important home is Lallybroch, the Fraser clan's ancestral estate. Midhope Castle in South Queensferry was Lallybroch's glamorous exterior, and its exterior only. Sadly, the interior of the 15th century monument is too degraded to safely visit.

The far less jovial settings of Blackness Castle in West Lothian and Linlithgow Palace just outside of Edinburgh corresponded with the series' Fort William and Wentworth Prison, respectively. Both locations saw Jamie's torture at the hands of the sadistic Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). Blackness Castle, nicknamed "the ship that never sailed" for its very specific architecture, actually functioned as an ancient prison fortress. Future Scottish ruler Mary Queen of Scots was born in the palace of Linlithgow, which was constructed in the 15th century.

Season 2 Recreated Paris in the Unlikeliest of Places

Although Season 2 transferred a large chunk of the action to Paris, the production crew split their time between Scotland and Prague. Painstaking work went into adjusting existing locations enough to resemble classical Parisian monuments, such as the Drummond Castle Gardens in Perthshire, Scotland, which the crew transformed into the famous royal gardens of 18th century Versailles. The Glasgow Cathedral, meanwhile, became a Paris hospital.

The crew replicated King Louis XV's Versailles library inside the Strahov Monastery in Prague. Several Prague streets also doubled for Parisian nooks and crannies, specifically the massive staircase of Radnicke Schod close to Prague Castle.

Season 3 Saw a Long Journey to America

Outlander returned to its Scottish roots for the first half of Season 3. After Claire returns to 1945 and raises her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) alongside her first husband Frank Randall (Menzies), the trio moves to Boston, Massachusetts. Claire attends Harvard University, which was filmed on the University of Glasgow's campus. Various Glasgow streets also coordinated with Boston neighborhoods. Edinburgh's Bakehouse Close, nestled in a once particularly seedy part of the city, housed Season 3's most heart-stoppingly important location: Jamie's print shop, where he and Claire reunite after two decades apart.

Season 3 also saw production briefly hop over to South Africa in order to replicate Claire and Jamie's own quick sojourn to Jamaica. The crew assembled numerous sound stages inside the prolific Cape Town Film Studios in Cape Town.

The Frasers Seek Peace in North Carolina, but the Drama Never Stops

Season 4 sees Claire and Jamie's voyage cut short when a storm wrecks their ship along the Georgia coast. The pair make their way to North Carolina, where they visit River Run, a Southern plantation overseen by Jamie's aunt Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy), and establish a domestic home of their own named Fraser's Ridge. Although the crew scouted across the real North Carolina, they opted to remain primarily in Scotland. They conducted extensive research into houses of the time and constructed private sound stages in locations thought to be near the Abercairny estate in the Perth and Kinross region near Aberdeenshire.

Due in part to the show's immense popularity, these exact whereabouts are kept secret due to Scotland's "right-to-roam" law. As explained by executive producer Marin Davis, Scotland allows its residents to "pretty much go anywhere you want [...] we like to try to protect some of these people [who live near shooting locations] so they don’t have too many people visiting their properties." The Mohawk village was also composed of hand-created sets and filmed in the Faskally Forest in the Perthshire Highlands, not far from Kinloch Rannoch.

Only one aspect of Outlander might be considered semi-cheating: to bring their faux-North Carolina to life, the special effects department combined vista shots of Slovakia with Scottish scenery.

