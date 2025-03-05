Sam Heughan has been the face of Jamie Fraser for over ten years in the Starz historical drama series, Outlander. With Season 8, the actor says goodbye to the character as the show ends. Production for the final season concluded in late September last year. However, Heughan revealed that he had returned to the studio to put some final touches on the character and the show. The actor shared a video on his Instagram account after an Automatic Dialogue Enhancement (ADR) session at Universal. In the emotional video, he reflected on saying goodbye to the character after this session and teased a great final season to viewers.

"Well, that's it! The last ADR on Outlander completed on the Universal lot. The studio is behind me, but yeah, very emotional," Hueghan said in the video below. He revealed that he'd finally completed his work with the character and the realization evoked strong emotions. Heughan also said he was excited about the final episode. He teased an emotional series finale, saying,

"...very excited for the fans to see the final episode. It's going to be quite ... quite and emotional one. But I know you're gonna love it. Thank you, Jamie!!

What's Next for Sam Hueghan and 'Outlander?'

Heughan can be seen in the Starz romantic thriller, The Couple Next Door. He plays Danny alongside Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw and Alfred Enoch. The series follows two couples who develop an unusual friendship in the suburbs. "As the two couples grow ever closer, their bodies and their emotions quickly become tangled up in a complex web of desire and betrayal," teases an excerpt of the official series description. Danny is a traffic cop carrying a dark secret. The actor will also be seen in Everest alongside Juno Temple and Ewan McGregor.

Meanwhile, the world of Outlander continues. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a prequel series premiering this summer that tells the story of Jamie and Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) parents in different times and places. Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield play Claire's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston. Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater play Jamie's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. The story of Claire's parents takes place in England during World War I, while that of Jamie's parents takes place in Scotland.

Neither Outlander Season 8 nor Outlander: Blood of My Blood have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Catch up with all episodes of Outlander on Starz.