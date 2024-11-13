It's been ten years since STARZ made the decision to bring a small-screen adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series to life in its hit historical romance drama, Outlander. Later this month, the series will premiere Season 7, Part 2 of the long-running show on November 22. Outlander follows the main protagonists, Claire (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse, and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a highlander. Thrown back in time to 1743, Claire will fall in love with this dashing highlander, launching a love story for the ages. Series showrunner Maril Davis has revealed which novels in Gabaldon's book series seasons 7 and 8, which will be the show's last, will be adapted.

With the show's return less than two weeks away, it is timely to have conversations regarding what audiences might expect from the final seasons. Speaking in a conversation with The Direct, showrunnner Davis and author Gabaldon broke down which books will be covered in each season. To begin, Season 7, Part 2 will depict events in book six, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, before exploring the adventures covered in An Echo in the Bone and Written in My Own Heart's Blood. The final season will tend to the events in the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees I Am Gone and bits from Gabaldon's unreleased and untitled final book of the series. The pair's comments read:

Maril Davis: Season 7 actually encompasses the last little part of book six, because we didn't, weren't able to finish in Season 6, then books seven and eight. Season 8 will be book nine... I wish we had more of book ten. Diana Gabaldon: [And] little pieces of book 10. Davis: I wish we had more of book ten... I mean, I would love to finish [all the books]. I mean, whether or not all the characters survive, don't survive in Season 8. I would like to come back for book ten.

It is important for fans of the show to be prepared for a permanent Droughtlander that is set to descend on us in the coming months. Gabaldon had previously discussed which of her books would be covered as Outlander ends, but these recent comments offer a far more exciting outlook. The best-selling author has, however, warned that the on-screen ending will differ from what she conjures in the tenth book, saying, "There's only so much I can say about the show, but what I can say is that it really won't resemble the end of the book series."

'Outlander' Is Set to Have a Thrilling End

Production on Season 8 has already wrapped, and soon enough we will conclude a story about some beloved stars, including Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, John Bell, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Caitlin O'Ryan, Mark Lewis Jones, Simon R. Baker, Charles Vandervaart, and the aforementioned Balfe and Heughan. Rankin, who plays Claire and Jamie's son-in-law, Roger MacKenzie, has spoken regarding what audiences might expect when the show returns, and it's quite exciting. The actor teases:

“I won’t talk about eight. That’s too far away. Come on Scott! Season 7, I think the second half is some of the best Outlander has ever been. I think a lot is going on. I think all of our storylines see the characters on great big adventures. I think fans are going to love it.”

Outlander Season 7, Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

