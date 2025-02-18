As far as epic romance stories go, very few can top the sheer depth and range of emotion that Starz's Outlander has triggered in its decade-long run so far. The show only recently wrapped up its penultimate season, and all eyes have turned to what lies ahead in the eighth and final season. From the union between their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband, Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin). Our favorite couple, Claire (Caitríona Balfe), and Jamie (Sam Heughan), already have two grandchildren in Jem and Mandy. The pair's adopted son, Fergus Fraser (César Domboy), is responsible for expanding the extended family even further with four more grandchildren in Germain, Joan, Félicité, and Henri-Chirstian, from his marriage to Marsali MacKimmie (Lauren Lyle), Jamie's stepdaughter.

The point is, the Frasers do not lack grandchildren. Had the American Colonies remained peaceful, and events in their lives not been violently stirred up, the entire Fraser family would have remained on the Ridge living happily ever after. But that's not exactly the Outlander way, is it? With Bree now reunited with her husband, Roger, and looking at the books Season 8 is set to adapt, there is a potential for yet another baby added to Clan MacKenzie. Quizzed about that possibility by TV Line, Skelton responds, saying,

“Yes, in the books, Brianna and Roger have another baby. As you know, we sometimes stick to the books, and we sometimes don’t. But I think it would be great if they had another child. And wearing the fake pregnancy bumps is super fun, so sign me up.”

A new 18th-century baby with both Fraser and MacKenzie blood flowing in their veins is something we can all get behind. And it would seem Skelton is fully in that camp, as she goes on to add: “I’m a child of three, and I think three is a great number. So that would be super fun, if it was in Season 8.” Did someone say Davy MacKenzie?

