Outlander will end in the eighth season, but the world will not disappear entirely once the Caitríona Balfe and Sam Hueghan-led series ends. Starz is currently producing a spin-off, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, that follows Claire and Jamie's parents in different parts of the world. However, this spin-off is not the first time an Outlander spin-off has been considered. Viewers fell in love with David Berry's portrayal of Lord John Grey, and the character won viewers over. It was rumored that Starz was considering spinning off Lord Grey, but ultimately, that never happened. Berry spoke to Deadline about the upcoming second part of Outlander's penultimate season. In that interview, he discussed the spin-off and why it did not materialize. Berry shared the behind-the-scenes developments that occurred, saying,

"I haven’t spoken about this. But I think that since the [original] series is over, I feel a bit more comfortable talking about it. There was a time in Season 4 when we were going to shoot our Lord John series; it had been written— well, there was a writer attached and I’d signed a contract to do a series. It went down to the wire of whether or not it would get approved by the network, but ultimately, at the time, it was decided that that wasn’t the right fit, or wasn’t the right thing for them. I was prepared to do it, and I’m still prepared to do it."

Is a Lord John Grey Spin-Off Possible?

Image via Starz

Well, anything is possible. But if one were to consider the project's feasibility, the first piece would already be in place: Berry is open to reprising the character. “Matt [B. Roberts] and Maril [Davis], executive producers on Outlander, have also expressed a lot of interest in doing it," shared the actor. "So I guess it really depends on finding a network for it and audience interest in moving forward and doing a spin-off," he added, previewing the biggest problems with developing the series. Berry continued, saying,

"The fact that it didn’t go ahead was very disappointing at the time. But whether or not it will go ahead again, that’s really in the hands of the audiences, and whether or not there is still an interest in seeing more from this character."

Network-wise, Starz seems like the perfect home for the potential series since all the shows in the universe are set for the network. Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch told Deadline that the network wants more spin-offs from some of their most popular shows. Whether a Lord John Grey spin-off is one of those remains to be seen.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 debuts on November 22. Stream past episodes on Starz to catch up before new episodes return.

Outlander Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Seasons 8 Studio Starz

WATCH ON STARZ