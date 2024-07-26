The Big Picture Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood wraps filming for the first season, set to premiere in 2025.

After a first look was revealed last month for the upcoming Outlander prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we’re learning new information at San Diego Comic Con. According to Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore, the show is now "in the can", meaning filming has wrapped for the season. The news broke at the panel "A Conversation with Ronald D. Moore" where Moore discussed the ins and outs of his long career from his work in the Star Trek franchise and Battlestar Galactica to his work on Outlander.

In January of 2023, Starz announced that Outlander would end with Season Eight. The show, based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon of the same name, details the time and space crossed love affair of the Scotsman Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall. Across the series, the pair are separated and reunited in a deliciously cozy modern romantasy. The first part of Season 7 aired last month and the second half will be coming in November of this year. As for the final season, Moore tells Steve Weintraub at the Collider Media Studio to defer to current Outlander showrunner, Matt Roberts. "There’s been a lot of discussion and a tremendous amount of thought about, 'Well, what's the final note that series should end on?'" Moore says. "But I defer to Matt on how he decides to do that." Moore tells Collider that Roberts is also writing the series finale.

What's Ahead for the World of 'Outlander'?

The series, slated to come out in 2025, will feature the lives of Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) parents, Henry and Julia. Henry Beauchamp will be played by Jeremy Irvine and Julia Mortiston will be played by Hermoine Corfield. We’ll also see a look at Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents Brian Fraser played by Jamie Roy and Ellen MacKenzie played by Harriet Slater. Like its parent show, it’ll be set in multiple time periods. For Claire’s parents, fans will get to travel to World War I era England and for Jamie’s parents, we’ll be traveling to the 18th Century Scottish Highlands. "We're back at Castle Leoch and Scotland," Moore says, "it was cool to go back and recreate some of those sets in the castle."

He told Collider's Steve Weintraub at our SDCC studio that the first season of Blood of My Blood will have 10 episodes. The short inaugural season is longer than some but shorter than others in recent years. Moore says the decision for episode numbers is "a combination of factors. There’s what the network wants to do, what fits on their schedule, then it becomes a budgetary question, and then a practical question." He adds, "it was a complicated formula to get to the number."

With Moore also a part of the executive team behind Blood of My Blood, the show will likely keep the energy and feel of the Outlander series alive. The series, like its parent series, is produced by Moore's Tall Ship Productions. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be available from Starz in the US in 2025.

