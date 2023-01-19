At the end of one era and the beginning of another, STARZ announced that the prequel to its popular drama series Outlander had been greenlit, just after the renewal announcement for season eight, which will also be the show's final season. Although fans of the show are in sorrow over the final season announcement, the fantasy drama series will return for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will follow the lives of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

The announcement of Outlander's final season comes months before the summer release of Season 7. While this is both sad and good news for fans, given that Claire and Jamie's journeys throughout space and time will eventually come to an end, there is something they can look forward to in the upcoming series. Consisting of 10 episodes, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will take place before the events of Outlander, where Jaime's parents are still alive, and will delve into new ground while providing us with more in depth history about Jamie's origins. The upcoming series will be written and executive produced by Matthew B. Roberts, alongside the original series' executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.

According to the series' showrunner, the forthcoming prequel is fundamentally "a love story." He said that the series will examine how far a person will go to find love in a time when love is regarded as a luxury:

“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that ‘Outlander’ fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the ‘Outlander’ universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Outlander is based on the best-selling book series by American author Diana Gabaldon. The author's novel series has sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide. Apart from her novel as the series' sole inspiration, Gabaldon will also serve as Outlander: Blood of My Blood's consulting producer.

Several original cast members will also make brief appearances in the series' seventh season. It stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Other cast members include Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Paul Gorman, and Caitlin O'Ryan, among others. The seventh season will also include new faces, such as Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is regrettably still in the early stages of development and has no set release date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch the Season 7 trailer below.