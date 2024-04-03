The Big Picture Starz announced new cast members for Outlander prequel, Blood of My Blood, exploring Jamie and Claire's parents' love stories.

Outlander's spinoff is set in 18th century Scottish Highlands and WWI England, focusing on themes of love and marriage.

Blood of My Blood will premiere after Outlander Season 8, with 10 episodes featuring younger versions of familiar characters.

STARZ has just announced the latest additions to the cast of the Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood. The new faces in the story include Brian McCardie (Time) as Isaac Grant, the leader of the Clan Grant. Joining him is John Lumsden (The Famous Five), playing the role of his son Malcolm, who will also be Ellen Mackenzie’s (Harriet Slater) potential suitor. Sara Vickers from Watchmen is set to play Davia Porter, mother to Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). Lastly, you have Peter Mullan (Ozark) in the role of Red Jacob Mackenzie, Laird of Clan MacKenzie and father to Ellen.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is the story of Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents Ellen and Brian Fraiser, and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents Julia Moriston, played by Hermione Corfield (The Misfits) and Henry Beauchamp, played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse). The Outlander spinoff will focus on these two love stories, set in two different time periods. Jamie’s parents’ story will take place in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands while Claire’s parents will be living in WWI England.

Written by Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, the prequel will explore the universal theme of love while giving the fans a glimpse into Jamie and Claire’s lives before the original show’s story. Their parents will remain at the center of the plot, though, as the show aims to explore the idea of love in a time when marriages are a means to financial or political gain.

‘Blood of My Blood’ Will Take the ‘Outlander’ Franchise Forward After The Main Show Ends

The story of Jamie and Claire is set to come to a close with Outlander Season 8. While the final season of the original series doesn’t have a release date yet, the prequel is expected to premiere right after it ends. The production for Blood of My Blood is currently underway in Scotland. The show will feature 10 episodes, which are expected to be the final lot of the franchise. There are currently no updates regarding a second season of the prequel.

Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore, who developed the original Outlander for television, will both serve as executive producers for the prequel. Additionally, we have Diana Gabaldon, the author whose book series inspired the show, taking on the role of consulting producer.

While the show might not feature the stars of the main show, Heughan and Balfe as Jamie and Claire, fans can expect to see younger versions of a lot of familiar faces from Outlander. Rory Alexander is set to play a younger version of Duncan LaCroix’s Murtagh Fitzgibbons Frase, Jamie’s cousin while Sam Retford will take on the role of the future war chieftain Dougal MacKenzie, played by Graham McTavish in the main show.

The release date for Outlander: Blood of My Blood is not yet announced. Until then and ahead of the release of Outlander Season 7 Part 2, you can catch up on the rest of the show on Starz.

