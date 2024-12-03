The highly anticipated Outlander prequel, Blood of My Blood, is yet to have an arrival date, but fans have been keeping busy with not only the currently running Outlander series but also updates about the upcoming spin-off. Speaking of which, Diana Gabaldon, the best-selling author of the novel series that serves as the show's source material, has exciting news about Blood of My Blood​​​​​​. The series is also set to run for ten episodes and will follow the parents of the lead characters from the original series.

While discussing the new chapters in her still ongoing book series, Gabaldon spoke with TV Insider about her involvement in Outlander: Blood of My Blood as well as the final season of Outlander, particularly regarding the scripts, saying:

“It’s so much easier than writing novels. It takes me three weeks tops to write a scene. I will be writing a script for the prequel [Blood of My Blood] and one for Season 8 [of Outlander].”

The novelist further hinted at how much source material she's writing in conjunction with the prequel, even though only one season has been green-lit so far.

“Well, the television version isn’t up to me, but for what it’s worth, I have material for three — relatively short, as compared to the main Outlander novels — prequel books concerning Jamie’s parents. Blood of My Blood is based on the synopsis of the first of those books.”

Diana Gabaldon Is Very Involved in ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

Earlier this year, it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that filming had wrapped for the first season of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Series EP, Ronald D. Moore disclosed this in July while also telling Collider's Steve Weintraub the number of episodes to expect. Shedding more light on why the project has ten episodes, he said the decision for episode numbers is "a combination of factors,” adding:

“There’s what the network wants to do, what fits on their schedule, then it becomes a budgetary question, and then a practical question."

Months before Moore’s update, another EP, Maril Davis, spoke about Gabaldon’s involvement in Outlander: Blood of My Blood during Variety's Sony FYC Showcase. Davis said of collaborating with the author on the spin-off:

“We’d never do anything she didn’t love. She’s very honest about things. She watches daily, she watches the cuts and certainly gives us input. But she’s been incredibly supportive of what we’ve done.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood stars Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy as Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, Jamie’s parents, with Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine as Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s parents. The much-awaited series premieres in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further information.