The Big Picture Get ready for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the prequel exploring the origins of beloved Outlander characters in two different time periods.

Set to air in 2025, the 10-episode first season delves into the lives and relationships of Claire and Jamie's parents in England and Scotland.

See the first images of Jeremy Irvine, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Roy, and Harriet Slater in the new series below.

As well as showing off the first images for Season 7 Part 2 of Outlander, STARZ has also released an exciting first look at Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the upcoming prequel series that dives into the backstories of some of the beloved characters from the Outlander universe. Set in two different time periods, the 10-episode first season is currently in production in Scotland and is slated to air in 2025.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood explores the lives and relationships of Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) in World War I-era England, and Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands. The prequel series will center on these parallel love stories, shedding light on the origins of the characters who have captivated fans for years.

Who Is Behind the 'Outlander' Prequel?

Close

Matthew B. Roberts, who serves as showrunner and executive producer on both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is joined by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg as executive producers. Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. The prequel series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television, and will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The new series aims to deliver the same rich storytelling and complex character dynamics that have made Outlander such a worldwide success. By exploring the early lives of Claire and Jamie’s parents, Blood of My Blood is expected to deepen the lore and emotional resonance of the Outlander universe. Fans of the series can expect to see how the experiences and relationships of the older generation shaped the lives of their children, adding new layers to the epic saga.

As production continues in Scotland, anticipation builds for this latest addition to the Outlander franchise. With its blend of historical drama, romance, and adventure, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is set to be another compelling chapter in the beloved series.

Stay tuned for more updates on Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and prepare to delve into the intriguing histories of Claire and Jamie’s families when the series premieres in 2025. Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

