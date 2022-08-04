Last February, ahead of the premiere of the sixth season, it was reported that STARZ was developing a prequel series to their hit series Outlander was in development. Now, it has been officially announced that not only is the prequel officially moving forward, but it now has a title — Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series is said to follow the love story between Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents.

Outlander is a historical fantasy series that has aired for six seasons on STARZ since 2014, with Season 7 currently in production. The series, based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a woman who served as a nurse for the British army during World War II. While on a honeymoon with her new husband in Scotland, Claire gets transported back to the 1700s and finds herself in the middle of a conflict between the Highland Scots and the British Redcoats, before falling into an epic whirlwind romance with Jamie Fraser.

While the flagship series has a lot of source material to pull from including nine books, a spin-off book series, novellas, and short stories, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be a completely new story for the fans of the series. With both characters having died before the beginning of the books and television series, the story of Jamie's parents has yet to be explored.

Matthew B. Roberts has been announced to be writing prequel series, after serving as showrunner and executive producer on Outlander. He will also serve as showrunner and executive producer on Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for the screen will also executive produce the prequel alongside Maril Davis through their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Additionally, Gabaldon has been brought on to serve as a consulting producer.

About expanding the Outlander world, Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ, said the following:

“‘Outlander’ is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is still in early development, stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.