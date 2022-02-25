Good news, Outlander fans! It looks like the hit STARZ series is set to get a brand-new prequel series, according to a Variety exclusive report.

According to the report, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write the project and executive produce the prequel. Additionally, a writers' room for the series is currently being assembled and work on the new series is set to begin in the coming weeks. No exact plot details have been revealed. Along with Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, who helped to bring Outlander to television, will executive produce the new project. Maril Davis will also executive produce for the Tall Ship Productions banner. Sony Pictures Television will be the studio, as it is for Outlander.

According to Variety's report, Sony and STARZ have declined to make a comment regarding the project at this time.

Image via Starz

RELATED: 'Outlander' Season 6 Trailer, Images Reveal Potential Threats to Jamie and Claire's Home

Outlander currently has five seasons and has been renewed for a sixth season. The series tells the epic time-traveling love story between Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser, who are played by Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan respectively. The series takes place in 20th century Europe and America, and pivots in time and place throughout the series, giving viewers a look into such settings as the Jacobite Rebellion, 18th century France, and the untamed mountains of the American Carolinas in the 18th century. The fifth season saw Jamie and Claire prepare for the looming American Revolution as they establish themselves in the new country.

The series is based on the long-running novel series by Diana Gabaldon. Each new season tackles a book in the series. It is not known whether the new series will be based on Gabaldon's work. Regardless, the new series will provide a new look into the rich world that the Outlander series has created in both its television and novel formats.

But for now, we can only wait for details regarding the new series to be released as they become available. Until then, however, you can look forward to the much anticipated sixth season of Outlander, which is set to premiere on March 6, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ. The premiere will also be available on STARZPLAY. The new series will inevitably raise just as many questions as it answers, but will hopefully leave audiences satisfied with its dose of rugged, historical romance. Who knows what struggles Jamie and Claire will face.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish's 'Men in Kilts' Renewed for Season 2 at Starz This time, they'll travel across the incredible New Zealand landscape!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email