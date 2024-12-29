Outlander first graced screens in 2014, an enchanting adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s popular book series. This enthralling fantasy romance follows Claire (Caitriona Balfe) a World War II nurse on vacation with her husband in the beautiful greenery of Scotland. Claire’s journey takes an unexpected turn when she stumbles upon an ancient stone circle. She is forced through time, suddenly meeting violent odds, only to be saved by hardened Scottish Clansmen. Among them is young Jamie (Sam Heughan), a brave and stubborn Scottish warrior. Their meeting sets the stage for a romance not even time can bend. The incredible mix of love, loss, violence, and history, highlights just how layered the show gets.

While the most memorable lines are often spoken romantically, by the iconic duo of Claire and Jamie, Outlander shares its moving dialogue with its entire cast. From heartfelt confessions to loud, angry swears, the show resonates with audiences across the globe. With its sheer drama and intensity, Outlander has solidified its place as one of the greatest fantasy romance series of all time, possessing some of the most captivating dialogue in television history.

10 "And what aspects of plant inspection require a penis?"

Brianna MacKenzie - Season 7, Episode 4 (2023)

Brianna MacKenzie leaves fans hooting in the episode, “A Most Uncomfortable Woman.” Bree, the daughter of Claire and Jamie Fraser, is finding her stride in the 20th century. With her and her husband, Roger, strapped for cash, Bree interviews at a local dam for the position of plant inspector, where she faces a sexist employer. Bree delivers the crude retort when the employer brazenly notes that she is not in fact a man. The sassy quote is what makes Outlander such a fantastic show, as the daughter completely embodies her mother in this scene.

Fans have had their ups and downs with a character like Brianna MacKenzie. Over time, she has gone from hated to tolerated, to liked and ultimately loved-especially in a scene like this. Bree quick-wittingly asks, “And what aspects of plant inspection require a penis?” channeling Claire, is a show of her own passionate resolve. From her head tilt to her slow blink, and the impeccable delivery, this quote has definitely cemented itself as a current fan favorite.

9 "So time, space, history be damned."

Claire Fraser - Season 5, Episode 2 (2020)

Among some of the most heartfelt lines delivered in the Outlander series, this one stands out for the sheer grit with which it was spoken. In “Between Two Fires,” Claire intends to create Penicillin in the 1700s, regardless of its discovery by Sir Alexander Fleming many centuries later. Claire discovers that mercury is being used as a cure-all for various illnesses- a discovery brought to light by the tragic passing of a patient, and the oversharing of judgmental, gossiping ladies. This sends Claire off on a modernization warpath, determined to once again alter history.

“So time, space, history be damned,” beautifully embodies who Claire is at her core, a nurse, with the goal of saving as many lives as possible. Claire Fraser’s stubbornness has been a hallmark of her character, and watching her, yet again, dig her heels in is no hardship for audiences. This moment where Claire gathers her resolve to create something life-changing, is a truly touching reminder of her resilience and constant determination, no matter the task.

8 "I'd forgiven everything she'd done and everything she could do long before that day. For me, that was no choice. That was falling in love."

Jamie Fraser - Season 1, Episode 9 (2014)

Jamie and Claire have had their fair share of tiffs, including their first as newlyweds. In the memorable Outlander episode “The Reckoning,” viewers witness an enraged Jamie and an equally frustrated Claire. With Jamie being a newly minted husband, and Claire—unbeknownst to him—a 20th-century wife, the two clash with the weight of the stress and tension from some rather harrowing events. In a moment of vulnerability, Jamie collapses in anguish, causing Claire to respond with a soft apology for her behavior. While embracing, Jamie gives audiences the sweet line through narration, leaving many absolutely swooning.

It is not the first time Jamie Fraser has said something so moving, and it is certainly not the last. For the love he shares with Claire is all-consuming. “I’d forgiven everything she’d done and everything she could do long before that day. For me, that was no choice. That was falling in love,” offers audiences a view into Jamie’s true feelings. It is a beautiful moment, and even without speaking the words aloud, Jamie’s expression says it all, he is wholly terrified of losing the one he loves.

7 "I didn't leave because we argued. I left because she told me to go."

Roger MacKenzie - Season 4, Episode 13 (2019)

In Season 4’s torrent of drama and intensity, stands, “Man of Worth,” the emotional season finale, where a despairing Roger is captured, and guilt-ridden Jamie—with the help of Claire—tries to get him back. Despite Jamie’s guilt over his past actions, he still accuses Roger of neglecting Brianna, going as far as to call him a coward for leaving Bree. Roger in turn responds with, “I didn't leave because we argued. I left because she told me to go," expressing his own anger at Jamie for his brash assumptions.

The scene allows Roger to express his anger, proving to audiences that although he is often playing the mediator, he also has one hell of a backbone. In true Roger fashion, he is quick to de-escalate the situation despite his fear and anger, allowing Claire to console him. The scene is a moment of growth for Roger and his in-laws and showcases familial understanding and forgiveness.

6 "Because I loved you more than the life that I had."

Claire Fraser - Season 6, Episode 6 (2022)

In “The World Turned Upside Down,” Claire is ill and emotionally tormented after an epidemic befalls the Ridge. Conflict with her peers throws Claire into a state of exhaustion and heartache. In a vulnerable moment, she lashes out at Jamie, announcing that she, their daughter, Roger, and Jimmy, do not belong in the time they are in. She proceeds to explain to Jamie that she stays for him, delivering the quote, “Because I loved you more than the life that I had,” with intense emotion, yearning for Jamie’s understanding.

It is not often fans see Claire Fraser break. This moment is a testament that even the strongest of pillars can crack. Jamie and Claire have had a turbulent relationship that has always been fiery and passionate, yet the time-bending love always remains. While Claire questions that love for a moment, viewers are made to realize that she’s a person, same as any other, with the need for reassurance.

5 "The world is turning upside down, and yet you are the only constant thing. The only thing that binds me to the earth."

Young Ian Murray - Season 7, Episode 10 (2023)

While Jamie and Claire are no strangers to declarations of love, care, and worry, Outlander does not reserve swoon-worthy quotes solely for them. Young Ian proves this with his delivery of “The world is turning upside down, and yet you are the only constant thing. The only thing that binds me to the earth,” in Season 7’s “Brotherly Love,” Young Ian and Rachel have reunited, and with that comes Ian’s confession of love by firelight.

The couple may not always see eye to eye on the topic of violence, but the portrayal of this quote reminds viewers that love is not always rational. In their sweet moment, the two choose each other, despite where their respective life choices have led them.

4 "Do you know what it's like to love someone, and never be able to give them happiness?"

Lord John Grey - Season 4, Episode 6 (2018)

Conversations between Lord John and Claire are always a welcome anticipation for fans, especially those familiar with the books. Their scenes are steeped in tension, as both their hearts are filled to the brim with love for Jamie. The quote is devastating in its delivery to Claire by Lord John, during Season 4’s episode, “Blood of my Blood.” Lord John falls ill in this episode, and believing he will die of fever even under Claire’s care, admits to her that he came to North Carolina for a chance to see Jamie.

The scene is heartbreaking to watch, alas, as unrequited love most always is. While some viewers “ship” the two men together, it is obvious that the love of Lord John will remain one-sided. The line is a tough reminder to fans that while Claire is the obvious love of Jamie’s life, he, unfortunately, is the love of John’s.

3 "When I shall stand before God, I shall have one thing to say, to weigh against the rest. Lord, ye gave me a rare woman, and God! I loved her well."

Jamie Fraser - Season 2, Episode 13 (2016)

The heartbreaking episode, “Dragonfly,” follows a reluctant Claire needing to abandon the past for the safety of herself and her child. Jamie consols his wife, attempting to keep the mood light, as Claire breaks down at the thought of leaving her heart behind. She pleads with her husband to travel with her, but it is revealed to viewers that it is not possible for him. The quote’s delivery causes hearts across the world to swoon in yearning, as Jamie admits that he has done things that earned him this torture without the woman he loves.

The quote stands as one of Outlander’s best, as the emotional moment inflicts heartbreak on audiences. Fans watch Claire’s turmoil as she is forced to leave for a future she barely remembers. The line, as swoon-worthy as it is, causes grief for the fans who had to endure a time when Claire and Jamie were not together.

2 "I would do far worse than lie to keep you."

Jamie Fraser - Season 3, Episode 8 (2017)

The fire between Jamie and Claire has always been molten hot, whether through heartfelt confessions of love, or angry words filled with spite. Outlander has always done the iconic duo justice with their passionate lines. Season 3’s, “First Wife,” showcases an infuriated Claire standing in disbelief, as she tries to comprehend the fact that her husband married one of her worst enemies. The impending argument takes a turn for the worse as she and Jamie's past without each other is brought to the forefront. Jamie is quick to admit his cowardice for his omission, while fiercely grabbing

Claire, ferocious in his retort, “I would do far worse than lie to keep you,” delivering the iconic quote with a passion only a man who suffered without the love of his life can have. Fans were gifted a treat with this scene, as Claire’s understandable rage was felt by all who had the same questions as the character. When Jamie performs the quote, noting that he omitted the truth because he could not stand to lose his love, audiences are left swooning. The passionate delivery of his vow may be a bit toxic, but no more so than any fan’s favorite, “book boyfriend.”

1 "You will always be enough."

Claire Fraser - Season 7, Episode 3 (2023)

Outlander has never shied away from hot, steamy scenes, but the sweet moments like this one, where Claire lovingly whispers, “You will always be enough,” to her husband, keep fans watching. Claire and Jamie are leaving a home behind once again, and the task is emotionally taxing. Jamie comforts his wife as she frets with doubt that they will ever return. Jamie holds her close and gives her all her needed assurances. It is then that Claire gazes at her husband, realizing that beneath his strength, he may also need a balm for his worries.

It has always been clear that Jamie and Claire’s relationship has been strong enough to weather any storm, and viewers are reminded with such a quote, of the depth of their bond. Claire, although distraught, sets aside her own grief to offer reassurance to her quietly dejected husband. It is a tender moment, during the “Death Be Not Proud” episode, once again highlighting Outlander’s captivating love story.

