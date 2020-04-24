Facebook Messenger

Exclusive ‘Outlander’ Clip Previews Sunday’s New Episode

by      April 24, 2020

After last week’s terrifying near-death experience, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) is back to his old self in this week’s Outlander and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode.

In the clip from Episode 510, “Mercy Shall Follow Me,” young Ian Murray (John Bell) exchanges his usual look for something more business-like as part of a plan the family is working on.

Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin), Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), Brianna Mackenzie (Sophie Skelton) and Jamie greet him at a tavern’s table to discuss what will come next.

The newest episode of Outlander was written by Megan Ferrell Burke and directed by Annie Griffin It airs Sunday, April 26th at 8 PM ET/PT on Starz, the Starz app and Starz on demand.

