‘Outlander’ Season 5 Trailer Sparks Romance and Revolution

For every Droughtlander there comes a glorious end and a return to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) epic saga. With just a few weeks before Outlander returns for Season 5, Starz has finally debuted a new trailer and of course, the Frasers are keeping it sexy during another pivotal moment in world history.

“Do you ever feel as if everything’s pointing you towards something? Space. Time. History,” Claire says in the trailer’s opening moments. Indeed, the new season finds the duo fighting to keep their family together in the New World and protect the home they’ve built on Fraser’s Ridge as the “spark of the American Revolution” threatens to set their world on fire and their loyalties bring their past and futures colliding — as is the Outlander way.

At the start of production, EP Matthew B. Roberts teased the new conflicts ahead in a press release:

“In Season Four, Jamie and Claire’s decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness – untamed and uncultivated – they choose to call it home: Fraser’s Ridge. However, what is a ‘dream’ for some is a ‘nightmare’ for others. Being at the center of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heartbreaking matter. Now, in Season Five, Jamie and Claire’s duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser.”

Outlander Season 5 premieres on Starz on February 16. Watch the new trailer below, and if you need something to keep you busy through these last few days of the Droughtlander, catch up with our Season 4 finale explainer and stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.