Outlander star Caitríona Balfe is sharing some new details about the upcoming return of the acclaimed Starz drama series, divulging that the sixth season will be, as she describes it, "heartbreaking." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Balfe, who plays series lead Claire Fraser alongside Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, also praised some of the newest additions to the series in Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, the daughter of Jamie's old adversary Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

"Outlander does baddies and villains quite well," Balfe said. "[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing." She also went on to say that "Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond. "It's very destabilizing for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in." The interview also included some of Balfe's thoughts on her role in Belfast, which is a performance that has gotten high praise in early screenings.

Outlander resumed production of its sixth season in February after taking a break through 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last episode airing back in May of that year.

Outlander is returning for its sixth season in early 2022. Starz renewed the series for a seventh season back in March. The series can be watched on Starz, Amazon, and Netflix. Belfast will debut in theaters on November 12. Watch the announcement for Season 7 of Outlander below:

Here's the official synopsis for Outlander:

Follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world in which her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire's heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

