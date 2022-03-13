Adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon, the Starz drama series Outlander, now in its sixth season and drawing from the sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) navigating colonial America in the home they’ve built together at Fraser’s Ridge. As happens in any community, the larger it grows, the more conflict that arises and the more division that it creates, and you find yourself left to decide whether you can continue to maintain peace or you have to fight to defend your land and family.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Balfe and Heughan talked about what fans can expect from Season 6, telling their story in just eight episodes, navigating filming during COVID and the required safety protocols, how involved they get as producers, the reaction fans will have by the end of the season, whether they ever get nervous about the work, and how grateful they are for all the doors that Outlander has opened for them in their careers.

Collider: There’s always the anticipation before the new season of any show starts, but it’s even more so with this show because fans have to wait so long and it feels like it’s been a lifetime since the last season. What are you guys most excited about fans getting to see with what’s in store for Season 6?

CAITRIONA BALFE: It’s really lovely to be able to give them something. They have been waiting for so long. What the writers have done, in terms of looking at the trauma at the end of last season and how it affects, not just Claire, but the whole family, and how they all have to learn how to, I suppose, heal from it and together, as a family, grow and learn, is really exciting. It’s a good conversation that we’re putting out there as well.

SAM HEUGHAN: Yeah, as Caitriona said, it’s a continuation to the story. Everyone wants to know what happened and they’ve been waiting for so long, so we’re finally back.

Image via Starz

How different did these episodes feel? In doing just eight episodes, did you feel more pressure from everything that you were packing into them, or did it feel like you still had some moments to breathe with the characters?

BALFE: I don’t think we were aware, when we started the season, that we would only be doing eight episodes, so I don’t think we felt the time crunch pressure. Each of our episodes always feel very standalone. It’s almost like we have these great worlds within a world. Outlander has always taken its time. Our first episode, especially, was a long one, so we got to cover a lot of ground with the beautiful work that Sam did, with all of the flashbacks. I think that’s a really important thing, that we’re able to examine that backstory with Jamie and Mr. Christie.

HEUGHAN: Yeah, she’s right. We spend a lot more time with the characters, in a way. With that extended episode, certainly, we get to sit with them, and also build a foundation and the backstory behind the Christies and who they are and what they represent. Just thinking about it, for me, it was a pretty intense shoot, compounded by the COVID protocols, but also just the subject matter. As Caitriona said, every episode is different. It felt like every episode was just getting more and more tense. That’s also reflected in the build-up to the Revolutionary War as well. It’s Outlander. We just don’t let up.

You had this shorter season, you were shooting during COVID, and you had all these new safety precautions, but what did that make you appreciate even more? What did you appreciate about just getting to make the show and play these characters, while everything else around you is insane?

HEUGHAN: I remember the first day going to work, and it did feel like the apocalypse. It was winter in Scotland as well, which is pretty tough. There were snowy conditions and the roads were empty, and there was this mixture of anticipation and excitement, but also we were the only people going to work, so it was like, “Where is everyone?” It did feel very lucky, actually. We were looked after by production. We had our own testing center. And obviously, once you get back on set, despite the protocols, you fall back into those relationships in the family, and through that, you support each other. It was good to be back at work.

BALFE: Yeah, it felt like a real privilege. The first lockdown, when we were supposed to shooting originally, we were all sequestered in our apartments and, like for everybody in the world, that was quite hard on everyone. So, the fact that we were able to go to our jobs and do something that we love was great. The fact that production worked so hard to have these protocols to keep us all safe was really good. But it was strange. Initially, that thing of wearing masks and being in these separate groups, could be quite isolating and it takes some of the fun out of our day-to-day because we’re all such a tight-knit group. But it was amazing how adaptable we all are. Very quickly, we all fell into the rhythm of our friendships and all those things, even with all of that.

HEUGHAN: We did have to really navigate it though. There is something that’s lost, especially in wearing a mask. I’m not saying anything about that, but I’m just saying, for instance, reading someone’s emotions or feelings, there’s so much underlying language that we pick up on, that was lost. I remember we tried the first week to rehearse in our masks, and it’s really difficult to pick up on the subtext. Also, it’s difficult to even just hear what someone said. So, it was about navigating it all.

Image via Starz

As producers, how involved have you guys gotten with what’s going on with the show? Are there aspects of production that you’re finding yourselves interested in, that you had never even considered before?

BALFE: Yeah. Because our writers’ room is in the U.S., travel was very difficult between the U.S. and Scotland. We had one of our writer-producers on set for the entire season, but other than that, everyone else was stuck in America, so they didn’t really come. So, Sam and I were really on the ground, day to day. Where we can be of most benefit is that we can be the eyes and ears, and also look around and see what the crew needs, and if there are things that can be done to improve life for everybody. Something that we feel really strongly about is making it the best experience for the entirety of the cast and crew. We both enjoy that part.

HEUGHAN: Yeah, I think so. We’ve been on the show for almost eight years now, so we do know it, inside and out. Being involved in the production meeting and getting that background, we get to see the work that goes on in preparation and decisions that are made about scenes. We’re both eager, and we’ve said it many times, to be involved more. I think we’ve proven that we’re necessary to be there as well, especially when COVID stops us having other producers or writers on set.

Was there anything that you’d been talking about doing in the season, that you ultimately couldn’t do because the season got shortened, or did it feel like you were able to accomplish everything that everyone wanted to accomplish with the season?

BALFE: We got to finish the season.

HEUGHAN: I know that there were plans to travel to shoot elsewhere, but a large amount of the budget went to the COVID protocols. But I think we still managed to make something really tense and, certainly towards the end of the season, very dramatic. And also, it’s shifting. The time of the show is shifting as well. We’re moving closer and closer towards the end of the 1700s and the Revolutionary War. It’s been such a journey to get the Frasers to Fraser’s Ridge, and now we’ve seen the area and the settlement grow. I think we might leave it on a good cliffhanger, though.

BALFE: Yeah, I feel like there was a natural break in the storyline, where we ended up breaking. What we would’ve done, we’re gonna continue that when we go back to shoot. So, I don’t think we’ve lost anything. If anything, it was just missing those lovely summer days when we would’ve been shooting, as we’re going back when it’s still a little bit cold.

Image via Starz

How would you say fans will feel, by the end of season six? Knowing that they’ll eventually get a Season 7, what feelings do you think they’ll be left with, during the next break?

BALFE: As Sam said, we leave on quite a cliffhanger. It’s a good dose of tension.

HEUGHAN: Yeah, they’ll need the break.

This is an industry where you can make a great product that isn’t necessarily guaranteed to be successful, and you can be successful with something that isn’t necessarily a great product. How do does it feel to not only have both of those things come together and to be able to continue to ride that wave with something like Outlander, but then also have success with Men in Kilts and Belfast, and do such different kinds of projects and still have those embraced?

BALFE: It’s great. I think you can only just feel grateful. Outlander has been such a gift to us. I’ll speak for myself, but I wasn’t doing a huge amount, before I got Outlander. It has opened so many doors for us, but it has given us such a gift, in terms of the rich characters that we’ve been able to play. It’s continued to challenge us and inspire us. Being able to have that incredible day job that you know you have, allows you the freedom to choose more interesting roles in films and things when you maybe might not have the luxury of waiting for something good to come, if you didn’t have this great show that you knew that you could go back to all the time.

HEUGHAN: Yeah, it’s given us experience and confidence as well, knowing that I can go out and do other projects and hopefully succeed at them. It’s been the springboard, really, to our careers. Caitriona has proven that she’s flying high, and it’s fantastic. She obviously has her talent to thank for that, but I also think Outlander has helped open some doors.

BALFE: Looking at what Sam’s doing, at the moment, producing his own show and all the film roles he’s gotten, I don’t think that we would’ve maybe had the confidence, as he said, to go do things like that. We’ve learned so much on Outlander. It’s given us such an education. Being on set, day after day, for years, you learn about so many different aspects of the business, and we’ve both taken that out into the world and into our other projects.

Image via Starz

Are you guys the type of performers who always get nervous? Do the nerves go away on something like Outlander, where you’ve played the same characters for a while? Do you always get nervous at the start of every season? How do you deal with that?

HEUGHAN: It’s that anticipation of, “Do I remember how to do this? Do I remember this character?” There’s this coming back to a character that feels familiar when you have so much history with them. It’s different when you approach a new role and you’re having to learn about them and discover the character during that process. Outlander really is like coming home. So, I don’t think I get nervous about it now, but there’s an anticipation.

BALFE: What I think is so great about Outlander is that there are still days where there are really big scenes, and it’s not necessarily nerves, but you still have that desire to really make a scene work, or there’s a scene that’s gonna ask something of you and you’re never sure if it’s gonna show up or not. That’s the crazy thing about acting, where you’re hoping that the things that you’re gonna need to draw upon, that they’re gonna be available to you, on any given day. The importance of that never goes away, but as Sam said, there is a real comfortability with having played something for so long. You definitely ease into it more, rather than going onto a new job where it’s real first day of school nerves.

HEUGHAN: There are such iconic scenes that the fans are anticipating. We always have been aware of them and we know that those pressures are there, but once you actually just approach each scene or each day, as we do in breaking it down, you take away that fear or that anticipation, you just get your head down, and you try to do the best job you can.

Outlander airs on Sunday nights on Starz.

Christina Radish (5189 Articles Published) Christina Radish is a Senior Reporter at Collider. Having worked at Collider for over a decade (since 2009), her primary focus is on film and television interviews with talent both in front of and behind the camera. She is a theme park fanatic, which has lead to covering various land and ride openings, and a huge music fan, for which she judges life by the time before Pearl Jam and the time after. She is also a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Television Critics Association. More From Christina Radish