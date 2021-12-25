Starz has released a new teaser clip as an early Christmas gift for fans eagerly awaiting the Season 6 premiere of Outlander, which premieres on March 6, 2022.

The special clip, which runs for under two minutes, features Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) talking. Claire tells Jamie that they will need more food to “keep them going," presumably on Fraser's Ridge, and spare clothes as well, explaining to Jamie that making do is what they’re good at. After that, Jamie reveals to Claire that he thinks Tom Christie (Mark Lewis-Jones) has received word that his wife had passed away, but knew in his heart that his wife was there with him.

“You were there with me, in the present. I saw you. That’s what got me through it. You were always with me,” Jamie professes to Claire, adding, “Sometimes, I think you’re an angel, Claire.” Jamie then leans over and kisses her hand, with Claire reciprocating, “An angel, it is.” The two then share a passionate kiss, with the scene fading to the show’s logo.

The producers have promised that Season 6 of Outlander will be full of drama, but will also be treated to joyful moments that will be taken from A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth novel by Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the novels the show is based on. The season will be reduced to only eight episodes for Season 6 due to halting production at the start of the pandemic, though the upcoming Season 7 will consist of a greater 16 episodes to account for the abbreviated length.

The events of Season 6 will begin where the fifth season left off, with both the Frasers and the MacKenzies trying to heal from losses and traumas. That healing will bond the two families to make them strong for the events that come to pass in Season 6. To better magnify the drama of the upcoming season, there will be a new, haunting opening credit sequence for the series. Outlander is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg, and, in addition to Heughan and Balfe, stars Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, John Bell, César Domboy, and Lauren Lyle.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on Starz on Mar. 6, 2022. Check out the teaser clip below:

