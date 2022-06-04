Fans of the Starz Outlander series had much to celebrate on June 1, otherwise known as World Outlander Day. As well as a sneak peek into season seven of the popular historical fiction, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that on September 6 the sixth season’s Blu-ray, Collector’s Edition Blu-rayTM set, and DVD will be released.

The six seasons of the Outlander series are adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s internationally renowned Outlander book series, which currently has nine books with a tenth book slated for future release. The television show’s sixth season is based on the sixth novel entitled A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Both the Starz and book series follow main character Claire Fraser, played by Catriona Balfe, as she is catapulted back in time from 1945 to the 18th century.

The Outlander storyline shows Claire traverse ancient Scotland and, eventually, revolutionary times. Story regulars return to the screen, with Sam Heughan — who recently teased the release of the second season on his Instagram of the Outlander-inspired travel show he stars in with fellow Outlander cast member Graham McTavish – who plays Jamie Fraser, and Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, the actors behind the couple Roger and Brianna MacKenzie. John Bell also reprises his role as the lovable nephew of the patriarchal Fraser in Young Ian.

Image via STARZ

The new Blu-ray and DVD contain not only the eight episodes of the sixth installment of the Outlander series, but also surprising extra behind-the-scenes material to the delight of fans of the fictional drama. Two bonus features, quipped “Outlander Untold” on the new releases, show never-before-seen moments between iconic show regulars like Claire and Jamie Fraser, highlight reels, and special features. The Collector’s Edition and Blu-ray set may be a better option for diehard fans of the series, though, as they also contain deleted footage, discussions of the episodes, and the “9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout’ extra feature.

Season six sees the series regulars battling their futuristic knowledge of the American Revolution and their love for their new life on Fraser’s Ridge, the Fraser-owned colonial land north of the Yadkin River. Outward and inward strife threatens their way of life, and the Fraser clan must protect the North Carolinian camp they have grown to call home. However, it is not only the Frasers at risk from these forces, as the community that has been established around them is threatened as well, and this community, too, is under the care of the Fraser family. Season six follows the family, and those they have grown to care about like family, in the instability of the revolutionizing Americas.

You can quench your 'droughtlander' thirst with new clips and videos of fan-favorite Outlander stars when the Blu-ray releases on September 6.