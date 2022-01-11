The Outlander Twitter account has just released a new photo teasing some possible conflicts for the upcoming sixth season of the mega-popular STARZ show. The premiere of the new season, on March 6, 2022, comes after a year-long hiatus from the series. This look certainly adds to the intense fanbase's excitement over the American adventures featured in Season 6, which will continue to follow the bonding of the Fraser and MacKenzie families after their shared trauma and hardships in the previous season.

The caption reads: "Tom Christie didn't exactly see eye to eye with Jamie in Ardsmuir. Now his family is settling on the Ridge." Christie, played by actor Mark Lewis Jones, will make his return to the new season after the stated conflict with the series protagonist, Jamie Fraser, who is played by Sam Heughan, during the Jacobite rebellion when they were both imprisoned in Ardsmuir.

The sixth season will take place in Fraser's Ridge, North Carolina, where Christie and his family, seen in the new image, will also be settling down. Also joining Lewis Jones in the cast is Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, seen seated next to Jones, and Alexander Vlahos, who plays his son, Allan Christie. The image shows all three on a rustic porch with a sepia effect and flat faces from all three characters, reminiscent of an antique photo, adding to the historic allure of the series.

Outlander is one of STARZ's most successful and long-running television shows. The series follows Claire and Jamie Fraser, a couple brought together through the fabric of time itself after Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, touches magic stones in the highlands of Scotland during a honeymoon with her husband (Tobias Menzies). The series is based on an expansive and bestselling book series by Diana Gabaldon. The series takes place within many notable historic events, from World War II to the Jacobite Rebellion to the thick of Scottish settlement in the mountains of North Carolina.

Outlander is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg. Additionally, the series stars Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, John Bell, César Domboy, and Lauren Lyle.

Though the sixth season of the show begins airing in March, you can satisfy your appetite for the period drama in the meantime by checking out the new image below:

