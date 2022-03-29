Lyle also discusses what it was like to wear the pregnancy belly and how she insisted on a birth scene.

Adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon, the Starz drama series Outlander, now in its sixth season and drawing from the sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) navigating colonial America in the home they’ve built together at Fraser’s Ridge. As happens in any community, the larger it grows, the more conflict that arises and the more division that it creates, and you find yourself left to decide whether you can continue to maintain peace or you have to fight to defend your land and family.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars César Domboy and Lauren Lyle talk about their characters Marsali and Fergus, what it was like to wear the pregnancy belly, the moment of intimacy their characters share in Episode 2, how Lyle insisted on a birth scene, and their characters’ different reactions to their latest child.

Collider: Lauren, was it harder to adjust to getting used to always dragging the pregnancy belly around, or was it harder to then take it off and get used to not having to wear it again?

LAUREN LYLE: It was weird to take it off. I got so used to having it that it was weird. It felt nice to have a waist again, when I took it off. Everything was fake. I had a bum roll and the whole shebang. I loved getting it off.

CÉSAR DOMBOY: But then, you’ve gotta wear your corset.

LYLE: Yeah, but weirdly, after the bump, for some reason, the corset felt quite good again, having a waist.

Were there times that you forgot you were wearing it? Did any funny mishaps happen with it? Did you ever forgot you had it on and you turned around and smacked someone with it?

LYLE: No, never. It was so restrictive that you can’t help but know that it’s right there. I’d sit and stroke it sometimes. I got very attached to it. So, I never forgot.

DOMBOY: You do have to be careful because we have all these little objects in rooms. When the bum is like this and the belly is like that, you’ve gotta be careful when you move in your tiny house.

LYLE: There was a whole bum roll at the back, and then the pregnant belly, so it was a lot.

There’s a beautiful moment of intimacy between your characters, when Marsali thinks she’s going to die and is on the verge of giving birth. What was that whole moment like to shoot? Did you guys have a conversation about that, prior to shooting it?

DOMBOY: First of all, thank you for finding it beautiful because that was the challenge. We were not sure how to sell it, in a beautiful way. It was so far from what we could imagine they would do, at that point of pregnancy. But yeah, we had many discussions with the writers, and Matt [Roberts] and Maril [Davis]. We just wanted to know the reasons why they would do it. We wanted to come at it from the decision of both of them, and not just something Fergus would do out of impulse. So, we had lots of discussion and there was a lot of choreography, just to be cool with each other doing it.

LYLE: We had an amazing intimacy coordinator that helped us get there. We’re such good friends, and we’re so close that we’re just really comfortable anyway. We had a lot of discussions about what the point of it was and why. I remember when I first read it, I was like, “Why? Why do we do this? Do we need to?” But obviously, it’s in the books. It’s really intimate, and it’s a beautiful moment, in the end. We’ve had a lot of people asking us about it, from a raunchy perspective, so it’s lovely to talk about it from a more beautiful perspective. Thank you for that.

It’s the level of intimacy between them that’s so beautiful because those two characters aren’t on the same page until that moment.

DOMBOY: That’s a battlefield where they find each other often agreeing on, I feel. We don’t see it much with their characters, but they’ve conceived so much that you just assume that they’re a healthy couple. It was a good scene, in the end, but it was super challenging.

Lauren, how scary was the birth scene for Marsali, especially when it’s at a point where birth and death might meet?

LYLE: It’s the first time she’s gone through that. She’s had three of them before. We talked a lot beforehand about how this is a super different one and that there’s something really strange that feels totally different this time, than it has each time before. I thought about how unnerving that must have been, for something that she’s normally very equipped to deal with, but this time she wasn’t at all. We did a lot of research into what that would feel like. It wasn’t just being sore or painful, the way that there could be with birth. She had to really feel that there was something wrong. And Claire, being so ill-equipped to deal with it, in that time, also knew there was something wrong. It was a real dire moment of whether she’d have to potentially save the baby over Marsali. It was really cool to play. I asked to have a birth scene in Season 3. I was like, “I know there’s lots of kids coming. Will you please let me give birth?” And they were like, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

DOMBOY: We thought you were joking. They laughed so hard, but you were super dead serious and said, “No, I wanna do that.”

LYLE: So finally we got to do it, and it was very intense. You definitely have to be careful what you wish for.

It seems like it would be physically exhausting to shoot something like that.

LYLE: Yeah, I remember looking around the set afterwards, and all the women that were standing around that had children all went, “Yep, that’s right.” And I went, “Okay, good. That’s good. That’s what I want.”

Clearly, both Fergus and Marsali have different reactions to the fact that their child is born with dwarfism. How will that affect the way that they are with him and to him? What will that mean for their child in this time period?

DOMBOY: It’s funny, you have Claire’s take on it, and she’s from the 20th century, so she’s progressive and open-minded and like, “It’s gonna be fine.” That’s the mindset of people with a handicap in the 20th century. You make them part of society. But it was so different in the 18th century where you had to be useful and serve the community somehow. We’ve seen Fergus, for a couple seasons, lacking and not finding his position in the Ridge and not knowing what to do, to the point that he’s taking care of the whiskey still. So, when he sees that kid, it puts him back so much into his childhood and the things he witnessed. He’s seen that there are not many happy options for a dwarf kid, so he’s completely depressed and dark about. He was already in such a dark place when this happens, that it’s digging his grave a bit more. There’s that beautiful scene with Claire and Fergus, where he reflects on this childhood, and that was actually my audition scene, five years ago, weirdly. They had it prepared and written because they knew this would be a turning point in Fergus’ arc, so when I ended up doing it, it was just magical. [Caitriona Balfe] is one of the best actress I’ve ever worked with, after Lauren, so that was nice.

LYLE: For Marsali, that’s her kids and she loves them. She has that bond from them growing inside of her. She has no choice. That’s her baby, and that’s that. I don’t think she understands the guilt that Fergus feels for not having been there and for not having protected her. He feels it’s potentially his fault that they have a baby that is gonna have a really hard life in this world. I don’t think she feels that, in the same way. I think she’s just blinded by love for him, in the same way she is for all her kids.

Outlander airs on Sunday nights on Starz.

