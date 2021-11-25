After releasing the air date for the long-anticipated sixth season of Outlander, Starz has also revealed the new season's opening title sequence. The Season 6 titles feature a new rendition of the show's hauntingly beautiful theme song. Unlike the Season 5 version of the song sung by a whole choir, or the previous four seasons which feature a breathtaking solo, the Season 6 titles are a duet between a man and a woman. This could perhaps allude to a strengthening of the partnership between Outlander's lead couple Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) Fraser as they head into ever uncertain territory.

The Season 6 sequence features a mix of shots that have been a staple in the titles since Season 1, as well as several new scenes from around Fraser's Ridge. We see Claire wielding a rifle, some intimate moments between her and Jamie, a glimpse of Jamie's nephew Ian sitting by the fire, Roger kneeling in prayer, Marsali at a spinning wheel, and a concluding shot of Jamie and Claire overlooking the hills of North Carolina as snow falls around them.

Outlander Season 5 ended with twists and turns aplenty, some of which were anticipated by fans of the book series by Diana Gabaldon while others jump further ahead in the timeline than the fifth book in the series, The Fiery Cross. Season 6 is set to pick up right where Season 5 left us, as the Frasers deal with the fallout of Lionel Brown's (Ned Dennehy) attack on the ridge and his assault on Claire. The Fraser family will likely handle the personal trauma in stride as they always have, with new threats looming on the horizon.

Season 6, which is loosely based on Gabaldon's sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, will focus on how the Revolutionary War impacts Claire and Jamie and the decisions they will have to make to protect their family. In the Season 6 teaser trailer, Claire can sense what's coming, saying "it's starting, a storm, the war, it's almost here." External threats will continue to try and tear apart what Claire and Jamie have built, but they've always done what was necessary to protect what they love.

Outlander has already been renewed for a seventh season after Season 5 brought in record numbers of viewers. Unfortunately, Season 6 will only be 8 episodes long due to pandemic complications making filming the series more challenging. However, Season 7 has been extended from 12 episodes to 16 episodes to make up for the difference.

Outlander Season 6 will air exclusively on Starz beginning March 6, 2022. Check out the new title sequence below.

