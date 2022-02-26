If you're a fan of the hugely popular award-winning time-travel drama Outlander, the long-awaited series return is almost here! The period between shows has been affectionately dubbed 'droughtlander' by fans worldwide, and it's finally coming to a close after an extended break due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Premiering on March 6, let's take a look at what's in store for our favorite characters in Season 6. But be warned, this article provides an overview of Season 5 and contains spoilers if you haven't watched the latest season.

What We Know So Far After Outlander Season 5

Out of all the captivating episodes of Outlander, it's fair to say that the finale of Season 5 was one of the most harrowing and brutal episodes in the show's history. Not since the conclusion of Season 1 has there been an episode this difficult to watch. Although the show's creators handled the brutality as sensitively as they could, it was still tough to watch the pain and suffering Claire endured. Her experience will no doubt have a raft of ramifications as we enter Season 6.

The finale saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) abducted, tortured, and gang-raped by the vicious Lionel Brown (played by Ned Dennehy) and his group of men. Slipping in and out of consciousness, Claire's coping mechanism sees her fantasizing about a different life back in the 60s. Surrounded by her loved ones from the past, she imagines herself living safe and comfortable, free to use her education and skills to help the people around her. A stark contrast to the reality she is facing back in 1772 in North Carolina.

Although there's a glimmer of hope for Claire's safety when she discovers one of Brown's men is also a time traveler from the 60s, it's quickly extinguished. Despite her pleas, he chooses not to help her escape. The result sees her viciously attacked by Lionel and the entire group of men who see her as nothing more than a charlatan.

Unaware of what's happening to her mother, Bree attempts to return to her own time with Roger and Jemmy, but the time travel fails. It's probably for the best given the support and care that Claire will need from her family to help her overcome her harrowing experience.

Throughout the entire series, Claire has shown incredible strength, resilience, and courage given everything she has been through. However, when the group chooses to bring Brown back to the Ridge with them instead of killing him, it's clear this experience has undoubtedly changed her forever. Despite all her strength and strong words, the implications will be seen throughout the next season.

The effect of the events not only impacts Claire and Roger but also Marsali, who poisons Lionel despite the oath she has taken to do no harm. Like Roger, it will be interesting to see how the show's creators develop this storyline and how the guilt affects her in Season 6.

At the end of Season 5, Roger and Bree appear happy that they are at home surrounded by family, where they should be. Jamie and Claire pledge to meet the oncoming war as best as they can, but time will tell how safe she continues to feel with Jamie by her side as the war comes closer.

The latest episodes of Outlander will premiere on March 6. There have been plenty of teasers from the cast, crew, and producers about what to expect. The season is expected to be predominantly based on the sixth book of Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The first four seasons of the show featured storylines and characters based loosely on the first four books written by Gabaldon. Season 5 was a mix of her fifth and sixth book, so the creators may choose to cover the rest of A Breath of Snow and Ashes or incorporate Galbadon's seventh book for Season 6.

Where Can You Watch Outlander Season 6?

Outlander Season 6 will be premiering on all Starz platforms, with new episodes dropping each week. If you need to catch up on earlier seasons, streaming is available on Amazon, the STARZ app, Netflix (in some locations), and Hulu.

Is There a Trailer for Outlander Season 6?

The teaser trailer for Season 6 premiered at New York Comic Con on October 9, 2021. The one-minute-long trailer features Jamie and Claire at Fraser's Ridge with the impending Revolutionary War approaching. There's an ominous feeling throughout the trailer, generating a sense that this season will bring significant change and disruption for the entire family. The trailer also offers a glimpse of some new characters that look to be significant players in Season 6, which will undoubtedly create fresh challenges for the Fraser family. The full-length trailer was released on January 19, 2022.

Who Is in the Cast of Outlander Season 6?

The cast from Season 5 are all returning, including Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Roger (Richard Rankin), Marsali (Lauren Lyle), Fergus (César Domboy), and Young Ian (John Bell). In addition, this season sees the introduction of a brand-new family, the Christies, which should offer a new dynamic for the show's central characters.

The Christie family comprises dad Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), son Allan (Alexander Vlahos), and daughter Malva (Jessica Reynolds). The trio arrives after Jamie's standing offer to help former Ardsmuir prisoners settle in the area.

Tom is a loyal Scot who fought for the Stuarts during the Jacobite Rising. This loyalty led to him being imprisoned at Ardsmuir, where he met Jamie. Tom may be one of the characters Sam Heughan refers to in interviews where he mentions Jamie's past catches up with him in Season 6. Tom was eventually sent to America as an indentured servant, and after serving his time, he moves to Fraser's Ridge. He becomes a school teacher and the local Protestant faction leader, and his conservative views are likely to cause division among the community.

Allan is Tom's son who moved to America because the man who had purchased his father's indenture papers sent for Allan and his half-sister Malva. Allan is incredibly protective of Malva. If the storyline stays true to the book he could lead to significant problems for Claire throughout this season.

Malva is introduced as Tom's daughter, but the family harbors a secret. She's actually Tom's niece, the result of an affair between his brother and his wife when he was in prison. Malva grows close with Claire and is in awe of her confidence and self-esteem. However, being a traditionalist, her father grows uncomfortable with the relationship, and it's anticipated that this will cause friction and possibly tragedy at Fraser's Ridge.

What to Expect from Outlander Season 6?

Outlander Season 6 has only eight episodes due to production issues caused by COVID-19. The first episode, titled "Echoes", is a 90-minute feature-length episode. And if Gabaldon's assessment of the season is anything to go by (which it should be!), then we're in for a treat. The Outlander author has described the first episode as "absolutely spectacular."

The producers and the stars themselves have dropped many hints over the past few months, describing the new series as 'darker' than previous seasons. It's expected that both Jamie and Claire will face a range of severe and unexpected challenges this season. If you've watched the last five episodes of Outlander, you may be wondering how much more this pair can handle. However, if you're familiar with the books, you'll also know there's plenty more in store, depending on which direction the creators choose to go.

This season is likely to focus even more on the importance of family, with the close-knit group supporting Claire after the horrific events in the finale of Season 5. It's fair to say that the entire family is pretty fractured about the events that took place last season, and there's significant mending to be done.

With the Christie family likely to destabilize any sense of peace left at Fraser's Ridge, along with the impending Revolutionary War, this season will offer plenty of dramatic storylines. There are significant changes coming for the Frasers, who will have to defend their home from impending war and deal with disharmony and division within their home and community. After all, Claire knows what's coming, and Jamie has sworn allegiance with the British, which is bound to create more strain and anxiety the closer the war becomes.

And it's not just the Frasers who will face challenges, but other central characters, including Young Ian, Marsali, and Fergus. Young Ian is developing stronger bonds with the Native Indians and, from the trailer, appears to be struggling with his identity and loyalty. Marsali and Fergus could also see their life change significantly if the storyline follows the book. In A Breath of Snow and Ashes, Marsali gives birth to a baby with dwarfism, which causes not only friction in their relationship but superstition and discrimination from her once tight-knit community.

Some additional storylines that may be featured based on Galbadon's book include:

Claire being accused of murder

Roger becoming a minister

Brianna giving birth to a baby girl

Jamie working as an 'Indian agent', requiring him to travel regularly to meet with Cherokee tribes

Lizzie falling pregnant but not knowing whether the father is Keziah or Josiah

Whichever way the writers decide to go, if the last five seasons are anything to go by, there's likely to be a lot of trauma and emotion involved. This season may just prove to be the family's most difficult challenge to date. And there's bound to be plenty of plot twists and unexpected surprises thrown in for good measure!

