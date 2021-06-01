Starz has officially announced that the sixth season of Outlander will premiere in early 2022, while also revealing new images that give us a first look at where our favorite characters have ended up. The sixth season will be appropriately based on the sixth book of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The new images tease Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) Fraser’s life in North Carolina, as they try to protect their home from the unstoppable American Revolution. In this new chapter of the couple’s saga, Jamie needs to face the hard choice of keeping his oath to the British Crown or following his heart’s call for freedom in the New World, a crossroads that’ll bring new challenges to the Frasers.

Talking about the upcoming premiere, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said that Outlander’s cast and crew "are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge.” While previous seasons of the show had at least twelve episodes, Season 6 of Outlander will deliver only eight as a result of pandemic complications. Commenting on the new structure, Roberts explained that “filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible.”

Outlander’s fifth season broke the series record of viewers, and Starz has already renewed the show for a seventh season, based on Gabaldon’s seventh book An Echo in the Bone. Although Season 7 was initially ordered with a total of 12 episodes, Roberts added that the count would actually be bumped up to 16 episodes to account for Season 6's abbreviated episode order.

Outlander Season 6 will premiere in early 2022 on Starz. Check out some more first look images from the season below:

Here's the official synopsis for Outlander’s Season 6:

The sixth season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.

