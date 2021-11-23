Outlander is returning at last, though it looks like longtime fans will have to wait just a bit longer before they see the return of Jamie and Claire. Starz has officially announced that Season 6 of the acclaimed drama will premiere on March 6, 2022, at 9 PM ET across all of the network’s platforms, returning with an extended episode and airing day and date in the UK for the first time via STARZPLAY.

The premiere date was announced by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, whose books were adapted for the screen, during a launch event for the ninth book in the ongoing series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. The sixth season is set to pick up where Season 5 left off, after Claire (Caitríona Balfe) escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. According to Starz, the new season will focus on the threat of the Revolutionary War as it looms over Claire and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) lives, forcing them to choose what is best for their family.

Image via Starz

RELATED: 'Outlander' Season 6 Trailer Reveals War Is Coming

Adapted from A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in the Outlander series, the sixth season will see the Frasers strive to maintain peace in their small North Carolina settlement, hardly even considered a town in the wilds of the South during a time of political upheaval. Life in colonial America is not an easy one, and as the land heralds the birth of the United States of America, the Frasers must defend themselves from not only external forces, but the rising conflict in the community they oversee, challenging their definitions of home, loyalty, and what happens when one becomes an outlander in their own society.

The announcement of the series’ return date comes on the heels of Starz’s renewal of Outlander for a seventh season, as well as a new trailer and first-look photos revealing a crumbling sense of community in Fraser’s Ridge. Outlander is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere exclusively on Starz on March 6, 2022. Fans can catch up with the first five seasons of the series on Starz now, as well as Amazon Prime and Hulu with a Starz subscription. Watch the first trailer for Season 6 below:

Starz Announces 'Outlander' Season 6 Images, Release Window Revealed The Frasers try to protect their home as the Revolution draws closer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email