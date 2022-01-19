After almost two years away, Outlander Season 6 is on its way back. The time-hopping series will return on Sunday, March 6, and in hopes of holding fans over and giving us a taste of what we can expect from the upcoming sixth season, the network has released a first-look trailer.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels by the same name, the historical drama centers around Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a woman who aided the British Army during World War II as a nurse. After returning from the war in 1945, Claire takes a much-deserved break and decides to honeymoon in Scotland with her husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). After touching a magical stone, Claire time travels back to 1743 where she immediately finds herself threatened by her surroundings. In an attempt to make it out of this new world alive, Claire marries a Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Claire soon begins to fall for the handsome and mysterious Scotsman and starts to question whether or not she wants to leave her new home.

The action-packed trailer shows us a very much in love Claire and Jamie, living at their homestead on Fraser's Ridge in North Carolina during the early days of America, as they struggle with foreign and domestic threats as well as a closer possible conflict with their new neighbors, the Christie family. Season 6 will delve into the beginning events of the Revolutionary War and demonstrate how challenging life was for early settlers in America. Relationships will be tested and torn apart as Claire, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) attempt to find their place in a new world not meant for them.

Also starring in the series are Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos, John Bell, César Domboy, and Lauren Lyle. Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg serve as executive producers.

Check out the full trailer, new images, and poster for Outlander Season 6 below and be sure to tune into STARZ on Sunday, March 6, for the return of the fan-favorite series. The premiere will include a 9 PM ET/PT showing on STARZ in the U.S. with a U.K. broadcast on STARZPLAY.

Here’s the synopsis for Season 6:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, then, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked, “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

