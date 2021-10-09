Starz has given us our first look at Season 6 of Outlander, courtesy of the show's panel today at this year's New York Comic Con. The sixth season will be primarily adapted from the sixth book in author Diana Gabaldon's bestselling series, titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and will consist of eight episodes.

The trailer, albeit brief, does a good job of checking in with many of the fan-favorite characters on the show, centering around Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), but also giving us a brief look at couples like Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin) as well as Jamie's nephew Ian (John Bell) and who appears to be Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), the young member of a family who will be part of a "twisted narrative" in Season 6, as Balfe revealed last month.

Outlander Season 6 will center around Claire and Jamie's life in North Carolina on their land of Fraser's Ridge, as they try to protect their home from the unavoidable Revolutionary War. Jamie will be forced to wrestle with his oath to the British army or embrace true freedom in the New World and fight on the side of the revolution.

Starz has already renewed the show for a seventh season, based on Gabaldon’s seventh book An Echo in the Bone. Although Season 7 was initially ordered with a total of 12 episodes, the season will be bumped up to 16 episodes to account for Season 6's abbreviated length. Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Outlander Season 6 will premiere in early 2022 on Starz, with a release date for Season 7 yet to be announced. Check out the first trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 6:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

