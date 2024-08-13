The Big Picture Outlander's final season will premiere in November 2024, marking the end of the beloved historical drama series.

The cast gathered for the final table read, sharing emotional posts on social media as they prepare for the series finale.

Based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander follows a time-traveling nurse's epic love story in 18th century Scotland.

All things come to an end eventually, and sadly for all involved, that includes STARZ's hit historical drama, Outlander. When the series returns on Friday, November 22, we cross the seas to return to Scotland for the eagerly anticipated second half of Season 7. With that will begin the sad march to the official end of Outlander, with the eighth and final season to follow. The Droughtlander is set to become permanent very soon. As we inch ever closer to that sad reality, the cast of the historical drama gathered on Monday for their final ever table read, which focuses on the last block of episodes, including Outlander's series finale.

The first batch of imagery comes from series co-lead Caitríona Balfe who plays the tenacious and fierce Claire Fraser. Balfe took to her official Instagram account to share a reel that captures her co-stars Sam Heughan and Sophie Skelton at the noteworthy occassion. Balfe's post had a caption which read: "Here we are...11 years 101 episodes and a whole lotta love, sweat and tears (and some blood). " Adding, "Thank you @outlander_starz @sptv @samheughan @sophie.skelton @rikrankin @johnhunterbell @izzy_meikle @caitlinoryan and all the rest of our cast and crew and fans…. It’s been a journey and a half @nightmaril @matthew_b_roberts and all our writers and producers." Heughan who starred alongside Balfe for the majority of that time in the beloved role of Jamie Fraser, also shared an image of himself and his co-star captioned, "Final readthrough. Final block. Final season." Skelton, who plays the pair's daughter Brianna, also shared a post of her own which was captioned, "Bring your dog to final read through day."

'Outlander' - A Breathtaking Story

Premiering on STARZ in 2014, Outlander is based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon. Once the show took off, it began to attract and build up an intensely passionate fanbase both of the written works and the on-screen performances of the likes of Balfe and Heughan. Outlander follows a World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported back in time to 18th century Scotland after an encounter with strange standing stones while in the Highlands. Here, Claire meets Jamie Fraser, and the pair would spark a love story that would span centuries and survive many an ordeal.

When the series returns later this year, we see Claire and Jamie returning to the bosom of Scotland, away from the American colonies and the Revolutionary War. Despite being a part of a staunch opposition to the Crown in the colonies, Jamie will return to his homeland with Claire and and Young Ian (John Bell). Across the veil of time, Bree and Roger (Richard Rankin) will have to also fend off new challenges that now threathen the very fiber of their family's unity.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz.Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

