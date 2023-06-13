Get ready for another dramatic season of Outlander, a time-traveling tale of sorts that follows the extraordinary journey of Claire Randall, a combat nurse from 1945 who mysteriously travels back in time to 1743 Scotland. Caught in a web of complex relationships, Claire's heart is torn between two vastly different men and the irreconcilable lives they represent. In Outlander Season 7, Jamie, Claire, and their family are thrust into the violent birth pains of an emerging nation. As armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of rebellion, the Frasers must adapt to a changing landscape. To protect their beloved home, they must navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They soon discover that defending what they love may require them to make sacrifices and leave behind familiar comforts.

With its enthralling storytelling and compelling characters, Outlander continues to captivate audiences new and old. Now with Season 7, the show's second-last installment, all set to premiere on June 16, 2023, here's your guide to the cast and characters of the Starz period drama.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser

Image via Starz

Caitriona Balfe plays Claire Randall Fraser, a remarkable character who defies the norms of her time. Initially a nurse, Claire discovers her ability to travel through time during a trip to Scotland with her husband in 1945. She unintentionally finds herself in the 18th century, where she meets and eventually marries Jamie Fraser. Claire is both compassionate and unyielding in her medical practices, often finding herself in trouble due to her sharp wit. Raised in an unconventional manner and with experience as a combat nurse, Claire possesses a remarkable level of independence, fearlessly facing challenging living conditions and physical risks. Her sensible nature, coupled with her refusal to blindly follow orders, reflects her freedom of thought nurtured from a young age.

Balfe has taken on prominent roles in series such as The Beauty Inside and H+: The Digital Series and has made appearances in notable films including Super 8, Now You See Me, and Belfast.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Image via Starz

Sam Heughan plays Jamie Fraser, a Scottish soldier, and landowner known for his intelligence and linguistic abilities. As the heir to Lallybroch, Jamie possesses innate leadership qualities that extend from his home to the battlefield. It is during his return to Scotland from France that he first encounters Claire. Jamie's charm and amiable nature are often displayed, along with his clever sense of humor and colorful language. However, like his Fraser lineage, he is characterized by his unwavering stubbornness. Jamie's unwavering dedication lies with his family, particularly his wife Claire, and he is prepared to face any threat to protect his loved ones, regardless of the personal sacrifice. With a keen social awareness, Jamie embodies a deep sense of honor and duty, willingly taking on any fight or responsibility that he perceives as his own.

Heughan has showcased his talent in various films, including the spy comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, the thriller The Empty Train, and the superhero action film Bloodshot. He has also made notable contributions to the theater world, earning a nomination for the Laurence Olivier Award for Most Promising Performer for his outstanding performance in Outlying Islands at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs.

Sophie Skelton as Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie

Image via Starz

Sophie Skelton plays Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie, the second daughter of Claire and Jamie Fraser in the Outlander series. Unaware of her true parentage until the passing of her presumed father, Frank Randall, Brianna's journey takes a dramatic turn when her mother brings her to Scotland. It is there that she learns about the astonishing tale of time travel and her mother's life with Jamie. Exhibiting a blend of the Frasers' resolute nature and a feminist spirit of self-reliance, Brianna emerges as a formidable presence in both the 18th and 20th centuries. With a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from MIT, she finds joy in constructing and approaching challenges with logical problem-solving, finding solace in the precise principles of mathematics amidst all the turmoil surrounding her. In addition, Brianna possesses artistic talent, having contributed commissioned paintings for the affluent inhabitants of Cross Creek.

Skelton took on the role of Jess in Christopher Menual's film, Another Mother's Son, which recounts the true story of Louisa Gould, a widow residing in Nazi-occupied Jersey during World War II. Skelton also starred in Day of the Dead: Bloodline, a remake of George Romero's 1985 zombie film.

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie

Image via Starz

Richard Rankin plays Roger MacKenzie, the adopted son of Reverend Reginald Wakefield, who endured a tragic childhood as his birth parents perished in World War II. His father's plane crashed, and his mother fell victim to the London Blitz. Despite being raised in a caring household by his mother's unmarried uncle and his housekeeper, Roger experienced a deep yearning for a family due to the early loss of his parents and the absence of close relatives throughout his adult life. Although Roger possesses a kind-hearted nature, his well-intentioned actions are sometimes misconstrued as overly familiar or inappropriate. Generally good-natured and laid-back, he possesses a mischievous sense of humor. While it takes more to provoke his anger compared to his Fraser relatives, he can unleash a formidable fury when the situation demands it.

Rankin was notably involved in an episode of Scenes for Survival, a collaborative project between the National Theatre of Scotland and BBC Scotland. Rankin will soon be taking on the leading role of Detective Constable John Rebus in the rebooted Rebus television series based on the crime novels written by author Ian Rankin (no relation).

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

Image via Starz

Graham McTavish plays Dougal MacKenzie, the War Chieftain of Clan MacKenzie, who plays a crucial role as the loyal right-hand man to his older brother, Colum, who holds the position of ruling Laird. While Colum may hold the title, Dougal's unwavering support and dedication are what truly propel their leadership. With his impressive skills and extensive combat experience, Dougal is a formidable warrior.

McTavish played Dwalin in The Hobbit film trilogy, brought Vlad Dracula Țepeș to life in the animated series Castlevania on Netflix, and lent his voice to the character Loki in several Marvel animated projects.

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron

Image via Starz

Maria Doyle Kennedy plays Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron, the youngest sister of Ellen, Colum, and Dougal MacKenzie, and they all spent their childhood together at Castle Leoch. Initially, Jocasta possessed exceptional artistic abilities, much like her sister. However, she gradually lost her sight over time. Throughout her life, Jocasta has been married to four different men, with her current husband being Duncan Innes. Jocasta embodies the distinctive traits of the MacKenzie family, characterized by her charm and cunning nature. She possesses a skill for crafting long-term strategies without being detected by those who may try to hinder her plans.

Some of Kennedy’s prominent roles include portraying Patsy in Father Ted, Catherine of Aragon in The Tudors, and Vera Bates in Downton Abbey.

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie

Image via Starz

Nell Hudson plays Laoghaire MacKenzie, introduced as a young and attractive maiden residing at Castle Leoch. She becomes infatuated with Jamie Fraser and harbors intense jealousy toward Claire, Jamie's wife. From a young age, Laoghaire's actions depict her as a covetous and vindictive individual, though simultaneously displaying naivety and immaturity. As she reaches middle age, it appears that she continues to retain these traits from her youth.

Hudson is most recognized for portraying Nancy Skerrett in the ITV period drama Victoria.

Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser

Image via Starz

Lauren Lyle plays Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, the eldest daughter of Laoghaire MacKenzie and Simon MacKimmie, and she is married to Fergus Fraser. While Marsali may initially come across as reserved, she possesses an exceptionally resolute and resilient personality beneath her calm exterior.

Lyle gained recognition for her portrayal of Jade Antoniak in the BBC drama Vigil. Additionally, she takes on the leading role in the ITV crime thriller Karen Pirie, showcasing her versatility and talent as an actress.

César Domboy as Fergus Claudel Fraser

Image via Starz

César Domboy plays Fergus Claudel Fraser, a French immigrant who arrived in the American colonies by way of Scotland. Having been born in Paris, he grew up in a brothel without any knowledge of his true parents or their whereabouts. Despite spending a significant portion of his life on a Scottish farm, Fergus maintains a distinct "Frenchness" that sets him apart, making it evident that he is not a Highlander upon first meeting him. Fergus's demeanor may come across as arrogant, but it masks his humble origins as a young pickpocket surviving on the streets of Paris.

Domboy gained prominence for his role in the film The Walk.

Other Cast Members Appearing in Outlander Season 7

Image via Starz

Apart from these actors, Outlander Season 7 will also feature John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray, who is the youngest son of Ian and Jenny Murray; Caitlin O'Ryan in the role of Lizzie Wemyss Beardsley, the daughter of Joseph Wemyss and the wife of Josiah and Keziah Beardsley; and Chris Larkin as Richard Brown, a resident of Brownsville and the brother of Lionel Brown and Thomasina Brown. Mark Lewis Jones portrays Tom Christie, Glen Gould portrays Chief Bird, and Simon R. Baker appears as Still Water.

Steven Cree plays Ian Murray, a former soldier and the husband of Jenny Murray. David Berry plays Lord John Grey, an English soldier, and diplomat who first encounters the renowned Jamie Fraser at the age of sixteen, just before the Battle of Prestonpans. Lotte Verbeek plays Geillis Duncan, who is married to Arthur Duncan, the procurator fiscal, and resides in Cranesmuir, a village near Castle Leoch.