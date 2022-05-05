Production of Season 7 of the popular STARZ period drama Outlander is currently underway, and it is already news worth as a new casting for the series has been announced. The new actor joining the cast is Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart in the role of William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Fans of the original books series written by Diana Gabaldon that the series is inspired by have been highly anticipating the proper introduction of this character. A younger version of the character made an appearance in a single episode back in Season 3 of the series and is the biological son of Fraser, though he does not know it. His introduction will the now young man arriving in Wilmington as he looks to join the British Army or aid in the hiding conflict with the American Colonies. Full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm, Ransom is described as a "courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire." “We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of ‘Outlander,’ joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel, and emotional peril than any season before”

Vandervaart's previous acting credits include appearances in over 20 episodes of the Canadian drama series, Murdoch Mysteries, as John Brackenreid, as well as making appearances in the final season of Netflix's Lost in Space. His upcoming project besides Outlander is the comedy-drama film, Growing Up Gorman, which is currently in preproduction. He joins the Outlander cast that, along with Heughan, includes Caitríona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell.

Outlander Season 6 just aired its finale on May 1 on STARZ, but production of the upcoming seventh season kicked off last month in Scotland. Along with Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg executive produce. Davis provided a statement about Vandervaart joining the series' cast, saying, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.” Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Season 7 of Outlander does not yet have an official release date or release window. New episodes will premiere on STARZ.

Here's the official synopsis for Outlander:

Follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world in which her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire's heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

