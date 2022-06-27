The upcoming seventh season of STARZ's sought-after series Outlander has cast Izzy Meikle-Small (Snow White and the Huntsman) and Joey Phillips (Billy Elliot) as its newest cast members, alongside recently announced Charles Vandervaart. Meikle-Small and Phillips will play brother and sister Rachel Hunter and Dr. Denzell Hunter, and the season seven production began in Scotland in April.

Outlander is an adaptation of American author Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series. And fans of the historical fantasy novels of Gabaldon would recognize the two new Quaker characters, Rachel and Denzell, whose lives changed since the arrival of Young Ian (John Bell) at their farm with William Ransom (Vandervaart), who is ill and injured. The younger sibling, Rachel, has a passionate spirit that both William and Young Ian admire. Dr. Denzell, on the other hand, prepares to join the Revolutionary Army as a Boston and London-trained surgeon.

Matthew B. Roberts, the series' showrunner, writer, and executive producer, welcomed Meikle-Small and Phillips to the Outlander family in a statement: "[We] can’t wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life."

Image via Starz

Gabaldon's international book series has sold an estimated 50 million copies globally, and all nine books made it to the New York Times bestseller list. On top of that, the Outlander television series has become a universal phenomenon due to its tale combination of history, sci-fi, romance, and adventure.

Meikle-Small has appeared in several films, and is best known for role in Never Let Me Go in 2010. She also appeared in the BBC miniseries Great Expectations in 2011. Aside from acting, the actress also delved into producing her own short films, including Not a Mourning Person, while Phillips has been in theatrical plays A Christmas Carol, Breaking The Code, Richard III, Romeo and Juliet, Stud, Who Cares, A View From The Bridge, Of Gods & Monsters, and Billy Elliott.

Apart from the new cast members, the fan-favorites Bell, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Caitríona Balfe, and Richard Rankin will return. Further, executive producers include Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg. Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company are producing Outlander in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television.

Outlander's season six finale aired on STARZ on May 1. There is currently no release date scheduled for the seventh season of Outlander.