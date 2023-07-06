The story of Outlander has taken audiences on an adventure through time and a love story to rival anyone. James Fraser (Sam Heughan) is the Scottish warrior who has fallen for a British WWII nurse, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who has traveled back in time from the mid-20th century to the 18th century Scotland. Their union has been one bedeviled by deep lows and pretty brilliant highs. While some might describe Mr. Fraser as the perfect husband, he does, however, have one chink in his perfect romantic armor - he has a secret son. Claire, however, is aware of this.

Born to Jamie but entrusted to the care of his bosom friend, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) is a "courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire" the character's description reads. Vandervaart, who portrays the young soldier discusses with Digital Spy, how Jamie's secret son has changed and will likely continue to change as the penultimate season progresses. "I think when we meet him at the beginning [of this season], he's still quite naive. He still doesn't really understand how the world works, he has really romanticised ideas about war," he said.

In a time period where many threats abound, Vandervaart believes that William's upbringing in the confines of a mansion in England has contributed to his naivety of the horrors of the real world. However, given that the American Revolutionary War is about to be fought, the young man is sure to gain some valuable lessons that'd ultimately help him in becoming "a better person." "He thinks he's invincible, because why else would he think anything different? Because, you know, he's been cooped up in his little mansion in England," he continued. "He comes from such a life of privilege that I think reality is going to hit really hard and we see that immediately he has some kind of adventure to go on," Vandervaart says. "Things don't go as planned for him. So he has a lot of growing to do still. And he does, I think, come out of this a better person for sure."

Tensions Between Father and Son

This period drama, has at the ts very core the values of staying true to friendships and relationships as encapsulated in the reunification between Claire and Jamie years after the bloody battle at Culloden. Jamie and Lord John share an equally strong bond of friendship, one that is sure to be tested - if not shattered - by the looming cloud of war. Vandervaart teases in the same chat, that Jamie won't be the only one exprecieing tensions with Lord John. William and his father are set to have squabbles of their own. "Lord John Grey is just worried about him. He doesn't want him to go to war and William, I think he wants to experience life by himself," he said. "There's so much love there though. Because that's William's Dad, he's the one who raised him, he was the one who was there for him through thick and thin through his entire life. Right now, there might be some tensions between the two of them. But you know, deep down it's all love between those two."

