The 14-month wait for the return of Outlander's second season has felt like a lifetime, with the promise of a return to Scotland and a trip to Lallybroch getting the fanbase truly excited. However, since when were things in Outlander easy? A return to Scotland, it seems, will see the pair of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) quickly split up, with Claire returning to America following a desperate emergency.

Outlander has been a staple of millions of people's viewing habits since its August 9, 2014, debut, and, a year on, it remains just as innovative and dramatic as ever. With the first episode of Season 7, Part 2 now in the bag, thoughts turn to the future - or, in some ways, the past - as more shocking revelations await. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about Outlander, Season 7, Episode 10.

When and Where is 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 10 Released?

Image via Starz

Just like the first six seasons, Outlander's seventh is available to watch on Starz, with each of the remaining seven episodes available to watch at 8 p.m. EST every Friday through January 10, 2025. Episode 10 will be released on Starz at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, November 29, 2024. You can catch up with previous episodes on Starz now.

Watch on Starz

For those without a subscription, Starz is normally $10 per month, but a special offer currently available gives you your first month for just $7. Starz's available plan includes unlimited HD streaming and downloads without ads, as well as the ability to stream from 4 devices simultaneously. You can also add Starz to your Hulu or Prime Video subscriptions for an extra $10.99 per month after the 7-day free trial.

What Happened in 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 9?

Image via Starz

The return of Outlander Season 7 after a year-long hiatus was long-awaited and certainly worth that wait. Packed full of surprises, Roger's (Richard Rankin) and Buck's (Diarmaid Murtagh) return saw them displaced to a time period they hadn't bargained for, on the search for Roger’s son Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller), who was kidnapped by Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton). In the new time period, Jamie's father, Brian Fraser (Andrew Whipp), is remarkably still Laird at Lallybroch, with Jenny (Kristin Atherton) - albeit a younger version - helping to look after the household.

Not only that, but the episode saw the reintroduction of Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek), much to the surprise of viewers. Speaking to TV Insider, Rankin spoke about the plethora of surprises, saying, "To have them show up in this little adventure, I think, will be good fun," and further adding:

"I think it’s just shock after shock after shock, and I think all of these things helped to develop a very sort of interesting and refreshing plot line for Buck and Roger. The stuff with Brian and Jenny is good because I think the fans are going to really like these callbacks because they’re all obviously very familiar with these characters. And I think to see them back in that context… that’ll be quite a delight for the fans to see."

Although it's only the first episode back, bittersweet homecomings and tied threads make it feel as if Outlander never really left. Alas, there's still plenty to come, with the promise that the second half of Season 7 will continue with its already impressive amount of twists and turns. Check out Collider's full episode recap for a more in-depth analysis of the episode, or, for a look at the previous episode, here's a clip released by Starz's YouTube channel:

'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 10 Preview

The enticing promo for Episode 10, "Brotherly Love", was released at the end of the previous outing and can be viewed above. Although short, the promo confirms that more secrets and clues will be uncovered in the search for Jemmy; clues ready to take Roger and Buck by surprise. We should also receive even more definite details about exactly what time period Roger has arrived in. The episode will also see Claire and Ian (John Bell) arrive in America to help the ill Henry Grey (Harry Jarvis), although bad news will likely strike anytime soon. The emotions following the previous familial reunion are still running high, with tension unlikely to dissipate anytime soon. Speaking with Radio Times, Heughan said of the reunion and his conversation with Laoghaire (Nell Hudson):

"And I also feel like there's still... despite their rather tumultuous, kind of crazy history that they've had together, there's still a part of him that remembers the young Jamie and the young Laoghaire. He knows deep down that she's hurting. He wants to help her, he wants to make sure that she's OK, but also Joni – he's got a very soft place in his heart for her. Obviously, they lived together for some time. So he has a sense of duty and he's a good man, and I think he's putting a lot of things to rest."

What is the 'Outlander' Season 7 Episode Schedule?

Image via Starz

For an appropriate look back and forward in time, here's a breakdown of everything we know of the Outlander Season 7 episode schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "A Life Well Lost" Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina. Friday, June 16, 2023 2 "The Happiest Place on Earth" Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna's newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences. Friday, June 23, 2023 3 "Death Be Not Proud" Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire. Friday, June 30, 2023 4 "A Most Uncomfortable Woman" On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s. Friday, July 7, 2023 5 "Singapore" At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel while Brianna earns the respect of her coworkers. Friday, July 14, 2023 6 "Where the Waters Meet" Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands; Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious "Nuckelavee." Friday, July 21, 2023 7 "A Practical Guide For Time-Travelers" Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie's intentions in the 20th century; William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga. Friday, July 28, 2023 8 "Turning Points" Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy. Friday, August 4, 2023 9 "Unfinished Business" During her honeymoon in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse unexpectedly travels through time to the 1700s. Friday, November 22, 2024 10 "Brotherly Love" Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jeremy. Friday, November 29, 2024 11 "A Hundredweight of Stones" Claire turns to John Grey for comfort as they process difficult news. Ian and Rachel discuss their love and their future. Brianna confronts an intruder at Lallybroch. Friday, December 6, 2024 12 "Carnal Knowledge" TBC Friday, December 13, 2024 13 "Hello, Goodbye" TBC Friday, December 20, 2024 14 "Ye Dinna Get Used to It" TBC Friday, December 27, 2024 15 "Written in My Own Heart's Blood" TBC Friday, January 3, 2025 16 "A Hundred Thousand Angels" TBC Friday, January 10, 2025