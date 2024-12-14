Five episodes remain in a thrilling second part of Outlander's seventh season. In recent episodes, the unpredictability of the many shocks, twists, and turns has felt like a staple of each passing scene, with audiences barely able to catch their breath before another secret is revealed. Episode 11, "A Hundredweight of Stones," focused on the fallout of a heavily impactful death, only for the episode to swing into action at the very end with the somewhat expected reveal that that grief may have been for nothing. So, with all that in mind, and with more jaw-dropping moments on their way as Outlander enters the latter stages of Season 7, here's a look at everything you need to know about episode 12.

When is 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 12 Released?

Outlander Season 7 is available to watch on Starz, with every episode available to watch at 8 p.m. EST each Friday through January 10, 2025. Episode 11 will be released on Starz at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, December 6, 2024. You can catch up with previous episodes on Starz now.

What Happened in 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 11?

After Jamie (Sam Heughan) is pronounced dead at sea at the end of episode 10, episode 11, "A Hundredweight of Stones," written by Sarah H. Haught and directed by Lisa Clarke, has to deal with the many affected grievers and the sudden and shocking necessity of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Lord John Grey's (David Berry) marriage. Going through with the nuptials was never going to be easy for a solemn Claire, with this third exchanging of vows across the entire series her most unloveable yet. Alas, she takes her ring off almost as soon as it is put on, declaring her grief untouched as she can barely stare the future in the face, let alone John. Speaking to Variety about Claire's awful marital ordeal, Balfe said:

"I think Claire appeared equally as miserable for her Jamie wedding, although secretly happy inside. Outwardly very miserable then, and certainly miserable now. I think she is just numb now. She is in the process of shock. It is purely functional — this is to save her. She is at that stage of grief where she doesn’t quite know what to think or feel, and I think she expects to feel something different than she does. And the fact that she doesn’t feel it is a source of betrayal of her own self. It is not a very happy occasion."

However, just when one thinks the twists couldn't get any bigger, the episode ends in typical Outlander fashion with a major string of events, with William (Charles Vandervaart) learning of his true identity, the Redcoats closing in, and Jamie's 'return from the dead' as it is confirmed it was an error that his name placed on the boat. It's continually ever-more impossible to guess what is going to happen next, and Outlander fans wouldn't have it any other way. For a more comprehensive look at episode 11, check out Collider's full recap.

'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 12 Preview

Released following the most recent episode, the preview for Outlander, Season 7, episode 12, "Carnal Knowledge," is available to watch above. Following the many more shocks exposed in episode 11, this preview starts off with a bang, setting the scene for a rebel force incoming as folks flee their homes and their city. Following the devastating reveal at the end of episode 10, Claire has now had to face another massive shift in her worldview as Jamie returns home and, as far as she is concerned, back from the dead. The chance to be joyous at her lover's return is sure to be short-lived though, with the chaotic ending to the previous episode in which Jamie took John hostage to escape the pursuing Redcoats thrusting episode 12 straight into the action. Meanwhile, more fallout from the final moments will unfold as William comes to terms with the news that he is Jamie's son, something he learned whilst standing in the hallway and overhearing a conversation. In new images of the upcoming episodes released recently, the two are expected to come to blows over the matter. Just how all of these events will play out is anyone's guess, especially in a seventh season as madly unpredictable as Outlander's.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Outlander' Season 7?

Time travel is a key component in the world of Outlander, so here's a quick trip through time both past and future to see the entire Outlander Season 7 episode schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "A Life Well Lost" Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina. Friday, June 16, 2023 2 "The Happiest Place on Earth" Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna's newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences. Friday, June 23, 2023 3 "Death Be Not Proud" Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire. Friday, June 30, 2023 4 "A Most Uncomfortable Woman" On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s. Friday, July 7, 2023 5 "Singapore" At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel while Brianna earns the respect of her coworkers. Friday, July 14, 2023 6 "Where the Waters Meet" Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands; Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious "Nuckelavee." Friday, July 21, 2023 7 "A Practical Guide For Time-Travelers" Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie's intentions in the 20th century; William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga. Friday, July 28, 2023 8 "Turning Points" Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy. Friday, August 4, 2023 9 "Unfinished Business" During her honeymoon in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse unexpectedly travels through time to the 1700s. Friday, November 22, 2024 10 "Brotherly Love" Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jeremy. Friday, November 29, 2024 11 "A Hundredweight of Stones" Claire turns to John Grey for comfort as they process difficult news. Ian and Rachel discuss their love and their future. Brianna confronts an intruder at Lallybroch. Friday, December 6, 2024 12 "Carnal Knowledge" TBC Friday, December 13, 2024 13 "Hello, Goodbye" TBC Friday, December 20, 2024 14 "Ye Dinna Get Used to It" TBC Friday, December 27, 2024 15 "Written in My Own Heart's Blood" TBC Friday, January 3, 2025 16 "A Hundred Thousand Angels" TBC Friday, January 10, 2025