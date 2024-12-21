Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Outlander Season 7 Episode 13.

Only three episodes left in the penultimate season of Outlander, and some of the pieces are finally starting to fall into place. "Hello, Goodbye," written by Madeleine Brestal and Evan McGahey and directed by Jan Matthys, answers some of Season 7's most lingering questions so far — where has Jemmy (Blake Johnston Miller) been, and where the heck is Lord John Grey (David Berry) now? — while also introducing brand-new ones. This week, the episode confirms the presence of two totally different Jeremiahs — one found, and one given up for their own well-being — but also reminds us that the real battle is only just beginning.

Brianna Takes the Jemmy Situation Into Her Own Hands in 'Outlander' Season 7 Episode 13

After knocking Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) out with a pot, we check back in with Brianna (Sophie Skelton) to discover that she's tied her son's kidnapper up and locked him in Lallybroch's priest hole — no longer of use in their time, but perfect for keeping Rob held. But Brianna's initial interrogation tactics — verbal threats, a hand around his throat, even a kick to the face — aren't enough to force Rob to spill information about Jemmy's whereabouts, and when Brianna attempts to call the police and fill them in, she discovers Rob has cut Lallybroch's phone lines. Watching her daughter Mandy (Rosa Morris) handle a toy plane prompts an idea, though, and Brianna decides to start driving around to look for Jem herself. Mandy, meanwhile, acts as a makeshift compass of sorts, instructed to play "hot or cold" whenever she happens to feel her brother's presence nearby.

It doesn't take long for Jem, or us, to figure out that Rob has shut him up in the mines — but Jem also takes after his parents, and eventually recalls Brianna's story about flipping on all the breakers to turn the lights on, not to mention turning at the right split in the tunnel. So maybe Brianna doesn’t find Jem so much as Jem finds Brianna, because all of a sudden, he's standing in the service road leading to the dam, caught in the car's headlights. By the time Brianna drives back to Lallybroch with both of her children, she also has a police escort — but she also discovers, with no shortage of horror, that Rob has escaped. The officers are less than helpful when it comes to taking Brianna's statement, with one of them even insinuating that she must have been having an affair with Rob, and certainly seem in no rush to go out and search for her son's kidnapper. With Lallybroch's phone still down, Brianna takes extra precautions to keep Jem and Mandy safe, sending them home with Ernie (Ciaron Kelly) and Fiona Buchan (Iona Claire) — Mrs. Graham's granddaughter — the latter whom she privately confides in about Roger's current whereabouts.

Ian and Rachel Are in Newlywed Bliss in 'Outlander' Season 7 Episode 13

Back in Philadelphia, it’s a mostly happy day as Ian (John Bell) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) get ready for their wedding. There's an added level of celebration involved, given that everyone believed Jamie (Sam Heughan) was dead up until very recently, and Ian reflects on how meaningful it is to have his uncle present, since his own parents aren’t able to attend. The conversation soon turns to Ian's anxieties about what comes after the wedding, since it'll be Rachel’s first time, at which point Jamie admits that Claire (Caitríona Balfe) was the experienced one when they had their own wedding night. Advice from Dougal (Graham McTavish) and Rupert (Grant O'Rourke) and Angus (Stephen Walters) had been basically useless at the time, so Jamie decides to impart some valuable wisdom to his nephew to ensure his future wife's satisfaction: Go slowly, and pay attention. The rest should basically be second nature after that.

Rachel's brother Denzell (Joey Phillips) makes it just in time for the wedding, but before the ceremony begins, he fills Jamie in on a few pertinent details regarding Lord John Grey, who hasn't been seen back in the city since fleeing captivity in last week's episode. Jamie clearly has regrets — not just about smashing John's face in, but also about the fact that his friend is still on the run, and hasn't made attempts to contact him or anyone else. There's little time to dwell, though, as the wedding is about to begin. It's not your typical ceremony — Rachel mentions something about needing to listen to God's presence, but after a while, people are starting to get antsy, Rollo has fallen asleep, and even Jamie and Claire are whispering. Denzell and Jamie each give a speech, one going somewhat more smoothly than the other, but it's still an emotional day for everyone, as Ian and Rachel say heartfelt vows to each other in front of their dearest friends and family. There isn't a dry eye in the house after that!

Cut ahead to the wedding night and, well… there's no need to get into all the dirty details, is there? Suffice it to say, there are certainly moments reminiscent of Outlander's very first wedding episode, but also other lines that feel unique to who Ian and Rachel are. (Where else are you going to get an exchange about them appreciating each other’s sweet bums?) But Ian has no trouble remembering Jamie's words of advice, and it turns out Rachel isn't always interested in being gentle either, which leads to a rather enjoyable evening for both of them. Meanwhile, as we check in with the older marrieds, Jamie is having trouble sleeping. At first, he claims it's because they're still in the bed where Claire and John were intimate, but it turns out Jamie’s anxieties also lie with being the one who turned John over to be hanged by the rebels, to say nothing of William (Charles Vandervaart), who seems to be missing in action this week as well. In the morning, we get an answer to at least one of these questions, but it involves John being found sleeping on the cold ground and pretending his name is Bertram Armstrong so he isn't killed on the spot by the Continental Army. As Ian and Rachel find any excuse they can to linger in bed a while longer, Jamie dons his new uniform as a Brigadier General, bemoaning the thought of having to drag Claire back onto the battlefront. "Bloody men," Claire says affectionately. "When will you realize you're not dragging us anywhere?"

Roger Gets Some Much-Needed Closure in 'Outlander' Season 7 Episode 13

After an entire episode devoted to other storylines, this week finally checks back in with Roger (Richard Rankin) and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) back in 1739. Buck starts to wax poetic about Scotland's mountains, but it jogs Roger’s memory about something Brianna said to him once — about feeling a pull similar to the stones around the dam where she works. The dam won't be there now, of course, but there could very well be stones in its place — stones that were responsible for bringing Roger's father back through time. Retracing the path Jeremiah might have taken is as good a plan as any, and could bring them one step closer to the man himself. Discovering the stone circle, they find a WWII survival kit, army rations included — and while there's a moment when the show tries to convince us that Jem might have come through the stones after all, it's a local kid, carrying the helmet belonging to Roger's father, who tries to run away. After some not-so-subtle threats from Buck, the kid spills the dirt — a strangely-dressed man stole a sheep from someone in the village, so he ratted him out for it. The man escaped into the woods, but his days with both hands intact are likely numbered since theft isn't looked too kindly upon.

It turns out Roger and Buck haven't been led astray this time; they find a man (Nicholas Ralph) in a sheepskin bomber jacket gathering firewood, but before he can turn tail and run, Roger calls out to him as "Jerry," knowing his father's nickname will stop him in his tracks. (Shout out to Outlander's casting department, by the way; the resemblance between these two is uncanny!) Rattling off a series of historical facts to convince Jeremiah of the truth, Roger knows there's only so much he can tell his father about the future, including who he really is. It's then that he gets the story of what happened to his father — his plane had gone down on the moors during a test flight, and he's found the stone circle while looking for the closest village. When he'd leaned against one of the stones to rest, he's woken up in 1739. Their conversation is cut short when the three men realize Jerry's still being hunted, and from that point on, it’s a mad dash back to the stones. Roger drops a gem into his father's hand and urges him to go back to his own time, to his wife and son. When confronted with the chance to reveal the truth of his own identity, though, Roger only tells Jerry that the war will be won, through the actions of men like him. After his father disappears through the stones, Roger considers the possibility that he'd been brought back to 1739 not to save one Jeremiah, but another — and that his son may have never come through the stones at all.

The moments between Roger and his father are equally moving and heartbreaking.

Ian and Rachel's wedding night is very sweet.

