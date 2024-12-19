Outlander's seventh season continues to drop jaws, with each episode since the show's return following a year-long break bringing twists and turns aplenty. Whether it's a return from the dead or familial revelations, it's nigh-on impossible to guess what might happen next, and Outlander fans wouldn't have it any other way.

In the most recent episode 12, burning questions were answered, and the stage was set for the final sprint, with just four episodes remaining. With plenty still to answer, episode 13 will likely provide more clues about Roger's (Richard Rankin) search for Jemmy (Matthew Adair) after an episode's break from the story, as well as showcase the aftermath of Lord John Grey's (David Berry) escape from the clutches of the rebel forces. With all that in mind, here's a look at everything you need to know about Outlander Season 7, episode 13, "Hello, Goodbye".

When is 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 13 Released?

Outlander Season 7 is available to watch on Starz, with every episode available to watch at 8 p.m. EST each Friday through January 10, 2025. Episode 13 will be released on Starz at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, December 20, 2024. You can catch up with previous episodes on Starz now.

What Happened in 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 12

Season 7, episode 12, "Carnal Knowledge", followed the fallout of Episode 11's dramatic final moments, with the return of Jamie (Sam Heughan) seemingly from the dead. Episode 12 drops the series' usual attempt to balance every storyline, sacrificing Roger and Bree (Sophie Skelton) in favor of more tense drama between Jamie, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and Lord John Grey. "Carnal Knowledge" finally saw the confrontation between Jamie and John that had clearly been brewing, with John admitting that he and Claire had married assuming Jamie to be dead. As expected, a fight breaks out, with Jamie getting the better of his rival and punching him several times. The episode doesn't get any better for John either, as Jamie happily hands him over to rebel forces who take him deep into the woodland, with their plan to hang him scuppered when Dr. Denzel (Joey Phillips) swoops in and saves the day. Speaking of his altercation with Jamie to TVLine, actor Berry said:

"He doesn’t get the nice romance and reunion as Claire [does]. Instead, he gets a brutal beating. He’s known to react with violence to a lot of things. Lord John, in his experience of being a gay man in his time, is not also a stranger to being met with brutalization for the way that he feels or loves. And so, although it is a real disappointment, I don’t think it’s entirely a shock to Lord John. But it definitely is a massive rift that will need to be repaired, moving forward."

The episode also saw more fallout from William (Charles Vandervaart) learning of his true identity as Jamie's son, not Lord John's, and to read more about this and in more detail, check out Collider's full recap of the episode.

'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 13 Preview

Titled "Hello, Goodbye", the promo for episode 13 was released following last week's episode and is available to watch above. The stakes seem to be even higher as tensions reach breaking point in episode 13, with the return to Roger's search for Jemmy and Brianna's (Sophie Skelton) timeline bringing with it spades of anticipation. With Brianna's family in severe danger, her injury to Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) in episode 11 has helped her get closer to saving the day, although a much greater battle still lies in wait. For Roger, an unexpected meeting will bring to light a greater understanding of his journey and therefore help him take the next step in the search for Jemmy. This, plus the fallout of John's escape, Jamie and Claire's attempts to move forward, and William's life-altering realization, will make episode 13 one of the most exciting yet. A synopsis of episode 13 reads:

"Brianna works to thwart a treacherous plan that endangers her family. A surprise encounter brings new understanding to Roger’s journey in the past. Ian and Rachel take a big step in their relationship as the Revolutionary War rears its ugly head once again."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Outlander' Season 7?

Take a trip through time and check out the episode schedule for Outlander's explosive seventh season:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "A Life Well Lost" Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina. Friday, June 16, 2023 2 "The Happiest Place on Earth" Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna's newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences. Friday, June 23, 2023 3 "Death Be Not Proud" Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire. Friday, June 30, 2023 4 "A Most Uncomfortable Woman" On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s. Friday, July 7, 2023 5 "Singapore" At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel while Brianna earns the respect of her coworkers. Friday, July 14, 2023 6 "Where the Waters Meet" Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands; Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious "Nuckelavee." Friday, July 21, 2023 7 "A Practical Guide For Time-Travelers" Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie's intentions in the 20th century; William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga. Friday, July 28, 2023 8 "Turning Points" Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy. Friday, August 4, 2023 9 "Unfinished Business" During her honeymoon in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse unexpectedly travels through time to the 1700s. Friday, November 22, 2024 10 "Brotherly Love" Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jeremy. Friday, November 29, 2024 11 "A Hundredweight of Stones" Claire turns to John Grey for comfort as they process difficult news. Ian and Rachel discuss their love and their future. Brianna confronts an intruder at Lallybroch. Friday, December 6, 2024 12 "Carnal Knowledge" After a heated meeting, Lord John's circumstances take a turn. An extraordinary deed merits an offer from Gen. George Washington. Friday, December 13, 2024 13 "Hello, Goodbye" Lord John Grey is put in a precarious position. William struggles to understand a surprising revelation. Friday, December 20, 2024 14 "Ye Dinna Get Used to It" TBC Friday, December 27, 2024 15 "Written in My Own Heart's Blood" TBC Friday, January 3, 2025 16 "A Hundred Thousand Angels" TBC Friday, January 10, 2025