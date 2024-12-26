Time may be a more fluid construct in the world of Outlander, but, sadly, the passage of time for fans means Season 7 is almost over. Just three episodes remain, and, although episode 13 "Hello, Goodbye" put great effort into answering or at least furthering many questions along, it also brought to light even newer ones, the sort which will burn in the minds of fans as the days slowly tick by until episode 14 is released. Outlander Season 7 has been full of twists and turns, and the biggest of them all is likely yet to come. So, with all that being said, here's a look at everything you need to know about Outlander Season 7, episode 14.

Where Can You Watch 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 14?

Episode 14 of Outlander's seventh season will be released on Starz at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, December 27, 2024. You can catch up with previous episodes on Starz now.

For those without a subscription, Starz is normally $10 per month, but a special offer currently available prices your first month for just $7. Starz's available plan includes unlimited HD streaming and downloads without ads, as well as the ability to stream from 4 devices simultaneously. You can also add Starz to your Hulu or Prime Video subscriptions for an additional $10.99 per month after the 7-day free trial.

What Happened in 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 13?

Titled "Hello, Goodbye," episode 13 followed the explosive twelfth installment, with Jamie (Sam Heughan) handing Lord John Grey (David Berry) over to the rebel forces following a bitter fist-fight, leading to John's timely escape thanks to help from Dr. Denzel (Joey Phillips). Throughout episode 13, John is nowhere to be seen, with the thought of being the man responsible for his death hanging over Jamie as he tries to regain normality with Claire (Caitriona Balfe). This all happens between the chiming of wedding bells, with Ian (John Bell) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) finally tying the knot, as well as celebrating the return of Jamie seemingly from the dead. Among the fear of war and familial drama, seeing Ian and Rachel pronounce their love and read each other their touching vows is a tear-jerking detour Season 7 was seriously craving. Elsewhere, Roger (Richard Rankin) finds much-needed closure in 1739, and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) takes matters into her own hands as more truth is revealed. To get a more in-depth feel for Outlander Season 7, episode 13, take a look at Collider's full episode recap.

'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 14 Preview

Titled "Ye Dinna Get Used to It," Outlander Season 7, episode 14's promo is available to watch above. With just three episodes now remaining, the stakes are higher than ever, and, for Lord John in particular, the coming episode looks to be pivotal. With John now not seen since his escape from rebel forces at the end of episode 12, 14 promises a return to his story in the light of Ian and Rachel's marriage. However, with the return of John comes the force of a thousand - or rather, 300 - men, as war threatens to bring a shadow over the land. Elsewhere in time, Brianna's choice to take matters into her own hands looks set to explode into chaos, with the tools at her disposal likely leading to one big showdown. A synopsis for episode 14 reads:

"The truth about Lord John Grey’s mysterious disappearance is revealed. Brianna faces off with the foes threatening her family."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Outlander' Season 7'?

For those looking to plan their calendars around the final sprint of Outlander's seventh season, here's a look at the full episode schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "A Life Well Lost" Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina. Friday, June 16, 2023 2 "The Happiest Place on Earth" Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna's newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences. Friday, June 23, 2023 3 "Death Be Not Proud" Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire. Friday, June 30, 2023 4 "A Most Uncomfortable Woman" On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s. Friday, July 7, 2023 5 "Singapore" At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel while Brianna earns the respect of her coworkers. Friday, July 14, 2023 6 "Where the Waters Meet" Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands; Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious "Nuckelavee." Friday, July 21, 2023 7 "A Practical Guide For Time-Travelers" Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie's intentions in the 20th century; William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga. Friday, July 28, 2023 8 "Turning Points" Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy. Friday, August 4, 2023 9 "Unfinished Business" During her honeymoon in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse unexpectedly travels through time to the 1700s. Friday, November 22, 2024 10 "Brotherly Love" Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jeremy. Friday, November 29, 2024 11 "A Hundredweight of Stones" Claire turns to John Grey for comfort as they process difficult news. Ian and Rachel discuss their love and their future. Brianna confronts an intruder at Lallybroch. Friday, December 6, 2024 12 "Carnal Knowledge" After a heated meeting, Lord John's circumstances take a turn. An extraordinary deed merits an offer from Gen. George Washington. Friday, December 13, 2024 13 "Hello, Goodbye" Lord John Grey is put in a precarious position. William struggles to understand a surprising revelation. Friday, December 20, 2024 14 "Ye Dinna Get Used to It" The truth about Lord John Grey’s mysterious disappearance is revealed. Brianna faces off with the foes threatening her family. Friday, December 27, 2024 15 "Written in My Own Heart's Blood" TBC Friday, January 3, 2025 16 "A Hundred Thousand Angels" TBC Friday, January 10, 2025