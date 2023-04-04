Filming wrapped for the penultimate season of Starz's hit historical drama series, Outlander in February. After a few months of agony, Jamie will be reunited with his Sassenach and all will be well with the world and the Droughtlander that has bedeviled our screens will be finally over. As we look forward to the premiere of season 7, Starz has decided to whet the appetite of audiences as it gives hints as to which way the story will flow with the release of the titles for the season's first eight episodes.

Outlander will premiere the first part of its extended 16-episode on June 16. While the premiere might seem far off, the titles unveiled on the show's social media pages offers succor to fans. Many times over the years, the show's protagonists, the Scottish warrior, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and his WWII nurse and time-traveling lover, Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) have been separated. Sometimes with terrible consequences for one another and season six ended with the pair separated once more, this time around, the scheming of the vengeful Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) is to blame and Jamie will be coming with a vengeance and the ultimate hope of saving his beloved Sassenach.

Whether he succeeds in his quest and how exactly he pulls that off will be answered when the show premieres and the first episode is titled, "A Life Well Lost" which sounds both sarcastic and ominous at the same time. Episode 2 is titled, "The Happiest Place on Earth"—perhaps a hint to calmer waters after the rescue? Up next is "Death Be Not Proud" which sounds almost theological and that comes before "A Most Uncomfortable Woman" in Episode 4. Episode 5 is interestingly titled "Singapore," making it an episode to look out for given the show is set during the American Revolution. The next episode is titled "Where the Waters Meet" with Episode 7 titled "A Practical Guide for Time Travelers" which sounds like a piece of literature that would make for enthralling reading. The first part of Season 7 then wraps with "Turning Points."

Image via Starz

What's Next for Outlander?

Starz has renewed the show for one final rodeo with Season 8 bringing an end to this ever-entangling web of time travel and love. However, as one thing ends, another begins. The network has also announced that the Outlander universe will not be closing out with that season but will be expanding even further with a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series will seek to fill in the blanks in Jaime's origin story as it follows the lives of his own parents.

The first half of Season 7 of Outlander will premiere on Starz on June 16 while the second part arrives in 2024. Watch a teaser below: