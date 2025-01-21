Outlander Season 7 has ended its run, and with it wraps the story of the Frasers for yet another season. In a season that toyed with the emotions of both its cast and its viewing audience, it was expected that it'd end on yet another high. However, the ending of Outlander Season 7 was certainly not one that anyone saw coming. Back in Season 2, our favorite couple, Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), endured the news that the child they were expecting was stillborn. Named Faith, it seemed like that chapter of their lives was totally done...that is, until Season 7 rolled around.

By the time the Season 7 finale had aired, we were left with the shocking revelation that, perhaps, Faith is alive and might be Fanny's (Florrie May Wilkinson) mother. It's quite amazing how, after all these years, Outlander still finds ways to shock us. The ten-episode final season will encompass bits that are not currently covered in Diana Gabaldon's novels, but the twist of Faith does emerge from book nine. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, series producer Matthew B. Roberts elaborated on how the story would tie in, saying:

"You'll have to watch Season 8 to see what happens, but in creating this, we tried to pull as many stories from the book and stay faithful to that storyline," he said. "Over the course of the years, when you pull a thread, the butterfly effect happens. Only the audience is going to be the judge of this, but I think we've tied these stories together in a bow for Season 8. It'll be a very Outlander season. When I read the responses, and people send me DMs and things about how Outlander makes them feel, [it's always messages] like, 'This show wrecked me. I've watched it 10 times.' There's that feeling of that emotional letting where you come to the show to feel. Outlander Season 8 will give you all those feels."

The Journey of the Frasers Ends With Season 8

While that finale twist had even the show's stars in awe, there is something less dramatic which requires attention in the final season. Elsewhere, Jamie and long-time friend and confidante, Lord John Grey (David Berry), are at odds with one another in a way we have never quite seen before. The root cause stems from John's decision to wed Claire while both thought Jamie was dead, and the consummation of the marriage that followed. Exactly how Jamie and Lord John might come to find some common ground remains to be seen. However, it's most likely that William's (Charles Vandervaart) presence might offer a unique opportunity.

The different plot threads that lead first to Faith and then, Jamie and Lord John will be explored in full in Season 8, which has already wrapped production. There will be a slightly shorter Droughtlander as the world of Outlander continues to expand with a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Centered on the parents of both Jamie and Claire, the prequel series is yet to announce a premiere date.

Season 8 doesn't have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. You can stream all previous seven seasons of Outlander on Starz.

