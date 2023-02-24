One of the most popular shows on television is gearing up for its end, as Sam Heughan has revealed that Season 7 of STARZ's historical drama Outlander has wrapped filming. The 10-episode eighth season will be the last for the series, and news of its completion comes as Season 7 is set to premiere this summer.

In a post on Instagram, Heughan, who stars as Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser on the show, posted a picture of himself with the show's clapboard, announcing that principal photography on Season 7 had wrapped. "220 shooting days, a whole year of Outlander," Heughan captioned the post. "THANK YOU to our amazing crew who have worked so hard and to our brilliant fans…we CANNOT WAIT for you to [see] Season 7." Heughan was joined in the picture by co-star Caitríona Balfe, who plays Jamie's love interest and eventual wife, Claire Fraser.

Outlander is based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. The show follows Claire, a World War II nurse who ends up inadvertently time-traveling back to 18th century Scotland and ends up between a conflict with the Highland Scots and the British Army. She eventually falls in love with Jamie and must reckon with keeping her loved ones in the modern age safe while also building a life for herself in the 1700s. While plot details on Season 8 remain highly guarded, the extended 16-episode seventh season will continue to follow the exploits of the Frasers when it drops in mid-2023. It will likely continue where Season 6 left off, with Jamie and Claire trying to peacefully live on a homestead in North Carolina after the story shifted to the American colonies, even as the American Revolutionary War looms in the background. At the time of Outlander's Season 8 renewal, STARZ's President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, said:

"For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion. But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story."

Image via STARZ

Critically acclaimed since its premiere in 2014, Outlander was created by Ronald D. Moore. Sony Pictures Television produces the show in collaboration with Left Bank Pictures, Story Mining and Supply Company, and Tall Ship Productions. Heughan and Balfe serve as executive producers alongside Andy Harries for Left Bank, Jim Kohlberg for Story Mining, Maril Davis and Moore for Tall Ship, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, and Matthew B. Roberts, the latter serving as showrunner.

While the story of Jamie and Claire will wrap up with Season 8, the overall arc of Outlander will not conclude. A prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, was announced to be in development at STARZ in 2022. While details on the series are limited, Moore and Davis will once again executive produce via their Tall Ship banner and Roberts returning as showrunner. Blood of My Blood will follow the love story between Jamie's parents, who died before the events of Outlander.

Season 7 will premiere on STARZ in Summer 2023, though an exact date has not been revealed. Heughan's Instagram post can be seen below: