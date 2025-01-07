Editor's Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Outlander's Season 7 finale.

Starz's much-beloved historical drama series, Outlander, is set to deliver the last salvo of its penultimate season. The Season 7 finale of the romance drama is set to air in mid-January, and it will bring to a close the emotional rollercoaster audiences have been on this season. Last Friday's episode saw our favorite couple, Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) face off against death in the pivotal Battle of Monmouth. While Jamie, as brigadier general, leads his troops at the front, his wife, a physician, works to help the injured and wounded from the front. However, by the time the episode had ended, Claire found herself on a treatment table, gravely wounded, with a bullet piercing her liver.

Fans can, however, rest easy as it has been confirmed that we won't be losing Sassenach just yet. TVLine has revealed in a newly released image, from the finale episode, that Claire will survive the operation to remove the bullet. The image shows Claire bedridden and likely recovering from her wound. Standing at a distance and watching over her is Jamie, her beloved. However, also in the room is none other than Lord John Grey (David Berry). The look on Jamie's face does hint, however, at the likelihood of a tense atmosphere between the two men given what has transpired in recent times.

Lord John and Jamie have been forged, in the trials they have both endured together, into the best of friends. Jamie's presumed death while at sea, and the marriage between Lord John and Claire to preserve her life didn't pan out according to plan. While Jamie appreciates John's help protecting his beloved, he most certainly does not appreciate their sleeping together — albeit in a time of grief. His brutal reaction to the revelation is one that certainly surprised Lord John, and the Season 7 finale episode might hopefully see some fences mended between the two men.

'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Has Been Difficult for Lord John

Image via Starz/TVLine

Part 2 of Outlander Season 7 has been a particularly trying one for Lord John. Much of his loss has stemmed mainly from his decision to wed Claire when her life was at risk. "Lord John has a deep and profound love for Jamie," Berry said previously about his character's actions. "His relationship with them is undeniable. He's done everything for them." However, his friend does not cut him much slack when he discovers that Lord John had had carnal knowledge of his wife during their time of grief over his presumed death.

Furthermore, Lord John loses his son, William (Charles Vandervaart), when the young soldier finds out he has been lied to all his life. “His relationship with his son is perhaps just as important and profound as his relationship with Jamie,” Berry had said previously about Vandervaart's William, adding, “And to lose that and to have those things in opposition, one coming in, one going out at the same time, just throws him. He now must fight to get back his son and to repair that relationship and to be the father that he believes he is to William.”

Outlander Season 7 finale, "A Hundred Thousand Angels," airs Friday, January 17, 2025 on Starz. All past episodes of Outlander are available to stream on Starz.

Your changes have been saved Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin , John Bell , Duncan Lacroix , Tobias Menzies , César Domboy , Caitlin O'Ryan , Lauren Lyle , Grant O'Rourke , Graham McTavish , Paul Gorman , Charles Vandervaart , Stephen Walters , David Berry , Sarah Collier Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 7 Character(s) Claire Randall Fraser , Jamie Fraser , Brianna Randall , Roger Wakefield , Ian Fraser Murray , Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser , Frank Randall / Jonathan Black Jack Randall , Fergus Claudel Fraser , Lizzie Wemyss , Marsali MacKimmie Fraser , Rupert MacKenzie , Dougal MacKenzie , Josiah / Keziah Beardsley , William Ransom , Angus Mhor , Lord John Grey , Mrs. Bug Studio Story By Ronald D. Moore Writers Ronald D. Moore , Matthew B. Roberts Network Starz Directors Metin Hüseyin , Jamie Payne Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts Expand

