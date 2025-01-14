The penultimate season of Outlander concludes this Friday as arcs that have been developing and exploding throughout the season get some resolution. In Outlander Season 7, Episode 16, "A Hundred Thousand Angels," Claire (Caitríona Balfe) fights for her life while William (Charles Vandervaart) reconnects with some important people in his life to save a friend. The episode comes fresh off a heated state of affairs after William learns he was Jamie's (Sam Hueghan) biological son. The discovery hurt his ego and entire existence, but he must put that aside and chart a way forward. Starz released images from the season finale, which show William doing just that as he reconnects with his two dads. The official logline below previews the two major arcs the finale will deal with.

"Denzell (Joey Phillips) must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he's learned from Claire. William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane (Silvia Presente)."

Where Do We Go From Here?