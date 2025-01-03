After this Friday, fans of Starz's Outlander will have to prepare themselves to embark on yet another Droughtlander. The historical epic series, which has been a hit for Starz, is based on the book series penned by author Diana Gabaldon. The penultimate season of Outlander has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with Part 2 throwing twists and turns literally with every passing episode. Virtually every single character within the story has experienced some challenging times, and it would seem that before the show ends its seventh season, the stakes are set to heighten once more, as hinted at in the season finale promo trailer.

This Friday's episode is titled A Hundred Thousand Angels, and it would seem like the Frasers and their friends would need as much supernatural assistance as the season draws to a close. The clip shows our favorite couple together, with Jamie (Sam Heughan) beside a bedridden Claire (Caitríona Balfe). Seemingly bent on remaining by his wife's side, the Scotsman, who is a Brigadier General in the Continental Army vows to remain by his wife's side rather than return to the army. Despite acting out after finding the truth of his lineage, William (Charles Vandervaart) has to request the help of his adopted father, Lord John Grey (David Berry). With scenes showing other characters, including Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), there is a keen sense of this being a life or death situation.

It's Been a Painful Goodbye

Outlander is poised to end with an eighth and final season, and with the show's penultimate season now ending, fans will have to reconcile that very soon their beloved show will come to an end. While the pains of saying goodbye won't hit audiences just yet, the same can't be said for the show's biggest stars. Speaking to Collider recently, Heughan and Balfe, who play Jamie and Caire respectively, chronicled their emotions as the series finale was filmed. "The leading up to it was the hardest part," Balfe said. "A lot of people were feeling very out of sorts. The anxiety of the impending ending was quite intense for me anyway. And then, there was a lot of ugly crying on my behalf." Balfe wasn't alone in her feelings, as Heughan revealed similar emotions. "The last day was emotional, but so were the weeks, even months, beforehand," he said. "Sometimes there were things happening or emotions where I’d be like, 'Where is this coming from? What is this?' And you’d realize, 'Oh, my God, it’s because we’re doing the last season.'"

While Outlander might be drawing to a close in the near future, the franchise itself is poised for an expansion. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will come on board to further expand on the story and keep fans within the world created by Gabaldon's books. The series will follow the romantic affair between Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), as well as Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). The showrunner is Outlander’s Matthew B. Roberts, who also serves as executive producer alongside Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore.

Outlander Season 7 finale, A Hundred Thousand Angels, airs this Friday. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is scheduled for a 2025 release.

Your changes have been saved Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin , John Bell , Duncan Lacroix , Tobias Menzies , César Domboy , Caitlin O'Ryan , Lauren Lyle , Grant O'Rourke , Graham McTavish , Paul Gorman , Charles Vandervaart , Stephen Walters , David Berry , Sarah Collier Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 7 Character(s) Claire Randall Fraser , Jamie Fraser , Brianna Randall , Roger Wakefield , Ian Fraser Murray , Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser , Frank Randall / Jonathan Black Jack Randall , Fergus Claudel Fraser , Lizzie Wemyss , Marsali MacKimmie Fraser , Rupert MacKenzie , Dougal MacKenzie , Josiah / Keziah Beardsley , William Ransom , Angus Mhor , Lord John Grey , Mrs. Bug Studio Story By Ronald D. Moore Writers Ronald D. Moore , Matthew B. Roberts Network Starz Directors Metin Hüseyin , Jamie Payne Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts Expand

