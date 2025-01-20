The twist in the Outlander Season 7 finale was a surprise even for book readers. The finale revisited a forgotten moment from Season 2 by viewers where it was established that Jamie (Sam Hueghan) and Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) child Faith died. In the Outlander Season 7 finale, Claire is in for the surprise of a lifetime when she discovers that Jane's (Silvia Presente) sister Frances (Florrie Mae Wilkinson) might be related to Jamie and herself through their presumed dead daughter Faith. And for Heughan and Balfe, it was as shocking as it was for many viewers when they read it. The actors talked to The Hollywood Reporter about that jaw-dropping moment and how they reacted to this new development in the story.

"It’s interesting because even playing [Faith’s death] way back in season two, we played the truth of it; we had no idea ourselves. So it was a shock for us as actors reading it and learning about it, as it was for the characters. I think the thought process for Jamie is, “How is it possible?” The elation, the happiness that, actually, it could be possible. And then, who is this young girl in front of us right now?" Heughan said. "I just love it when you are given a scene, and you read it, and it’s like, 'Ooh, that’s really good,'" Balfe said of finding out about the twist in the scripts. She added:

"But in the playing of it, when the hairs on your arms are standing up, it’s pretty brilliant. . . . . It’s such an interesting cliffhanger because it just opens up this whole other world of questions, which leads us so brilliantly into the next season. I think for Claire, it’s like her heart stops, her heart breaks and her heart sings — all at the same time."

'Outlander' Ends with Season 8.

Image via Starz

The following season marks the end of the road for the show, which has been a fixture in Heughan and Balfe's lives. Season 8 has already wrapped production, but a premiere date has not been announced yet. Viewers will also be introduced to more stories in the Outlander world as a prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will also premiere soon. After Season 8, however, Balfe and Hueghan will not enamor viewers as they've done for the last decade. When asked if they would like to tackle another project together, "I’d love to do a comedy with Sam," admitted Balfe. As far as Season 8 is concerned, series star Sophie Skelton teased to Collider: "There’s just much more grit to Season 8, in my opinion, for Brianna at least."

Season 8 doesn't have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. You can stream all the past seven seasons on Starz.

