There's absolutely no doubt that Outlander's seventh season has been one of the show's best. Packed full of twists and turns that even the most hardened of fans couldn't have seen coming, Outlander Season 7 has been a whirlwind of television that has taken millions of viewers on a time-hopping adventure through the depths of human relationships.

Now, after fifteen captivating episodes and a penultimate entry that was one of the season's best, Outlander is coming to an end... for now at least. The Season 7 finale, "A Hundred Thousand Angels", is primed to be an explosive final outing that will hopefully bring to a close the many loose threads Outlander has woven. With that in mind, here's a look at everything you need to know about the Outlander Season 7 finale.

Where Can You Watch the 'Outlander' Season 7 Finale?

Outlander's hotly-anticipated finale will officially air on Starz at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 17, 2025. Make sure to catch up with previous episodes in the season right now on the streamer.

What Happened in 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 15?

Titled "Written in My Own Heart's Blood", the penultimate episode of Outlander's penultimate season was as dramatic as it was emotional. Titled after the eighth book in Diana Gabaldon's series, the fifteenth episode began with a punch-packing montage of the entire series, reminding viewers of what had come before and beautifully setting up a tense final two entries. Seeing just how far Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have come is a sobering reminder not just of this season's impending end, but of the entire series, with just a single eighth season left to go. It is Claire and Jamie who face the wrath of this penultimate episode too, with the pair facing death and the Battle of Monmouth, and the episode ending with the stars quite literally dying from Claire's point of view.

As all the vibrant, mind-bending plot threads come to an end, it's difficult for fans not to look back on this and the other six seasons and feel overwhelmed with just how far this time-jumping, historical love story has come. This is also the case for the cast, with actors Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin talking about this emotional ending in an interview with Collider. Rankin said:

"A great sense of loss comes to you quite immediately. When it actually happens, you think, “Nah, it’s fine. I’m cool as a cucumber. I’ll be all right.” And then, this really bizarre thing happens, or it did for me anyway, on the last day, when a lot of things come out and you start thinking of various moments during the past eight or nine years, experiences you’ve had on and off camera, and where you started. Here you are on the last day that you’ll properly step into these characters’ shoes and the relationship that you have with your co-stars is going away. However you feel about it, that’s gonna be a part of you that’s no longer there. It’s funny, it’s a really strange thing to come to terms with and is something that I have never really done before because there’s nothing else I’ve been on for that length of time. When you look at it, we’ve been together for 10 years. That’s like being in a relationship, in a lot of ways."

'Outlander' Season 7 Finale Preview

One last trip through time remains, and the stakes could not be higher. Following the end of the penultimate episode, a teaser for the finale was released and simply could not be more tantalizing. Available to watch above, the teaser shows a bedridden Claire and Jamie facing mortality head-on; the ever-evolving relationship between William (Charles Vandervaart) and his adopted father, Lord John Grey (David Berry) as he seeks final help, as well as plenty of explosive action for good measure, as a huge battle looms. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he's learned from Claire; William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Outlander' Season 7?

It's been a time-bending blast in Outlander Season 7, and, to take a trip down memory lane as the finale beckons, here's a look at the full episode schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "A Life Well Lost" Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina. Friday, June 16, 2023 2 "The Happiest Place on Earth" Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna's newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences. Friday, June 23, 2023 3 "Death Be Not Proud" Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire. Friday, June 30, 2023 4 "A Most Uncomfortable Woman" On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s. Friday, July 7, 2023 5 "Singapore" At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel while Brianna earns the respect of her coworkers. Friday, July 14, 2023 6 "Where the Waters Meet" Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands; Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious "Nuckelavee." Friday, July 21, 2023 7 "A Practical Guide For Time-Travelers" Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie's intentions in the 20th century; William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga. Friday, July 28, 2023 8 "Turning Points" Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy. Friday, August 4, 2023 9 "Unfinished Business" During her honeymoon in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse unexpectedly travels through time to the 1700s. Friday, November 22, 2024 10 "Brotherly Love" Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jeremy. Friday, November 29, 2024 11 "A Hundredweight of Stones" Claire turns to John Grey for comfort as they process difficult news. Ian and Rachel discuss their love and their future. Brianna confronts an intruder at Lallybroch. Friday, December 6, 2024 12 "Carnal Knowledge" After a heated meeting, Lord John's circumstances take a turn. An extraordinary deed merits an offer from Gen. George Washington. Friday, December 13, 2024 13 "Hello, Goodbye" Lord John Grey is put in a precarious position. William struggles to understand a surprising revelation. Friday, December 20, 2024 14 "Ye Dinna Get Used to It" The truth about Lord John Grey’s mysterious disappearance is revealed. Brianna faces off with the foes threatening her family. Friday, December 27, 2024 15 "Written in My Own Heart's Blood" The American Revolution reaches the pivotal Battle of Monmouth; Lord John Grey and Ian race to save William; Brianna makes an important decision. Friday, January 3, 2025 16 "A Hundred Thousand Angels" Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he's learned from Claire; William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane. Friday, January 10, 2025